PORTAGE — Local Realtor Leo Hatch will be taking his second shot at being elected the city's mayor.
Hatch announced his campaign Thursday during a press conference at his office. He is the owner of Portage Real Estate.
Hatch, who considers himself a "conservative" Democrat, was defeated in the May 2015 primary by Portage Township Trustee Brendan Clancy. He is the third Democrat to enter the race, including Clerk-treasurer Chris Stidham and Councilwoman Sue Lynch. Republican Councilman John Cannon has also announced his candidacy.
Hatch was critical of the current administration and its spending policies.
"Portage needs a leader that will run our city in an honest conservative way not spend a lot of money there is no money to pay all the bills remaining of 2018," Hatch said, criticizing the administration's purchase of several parcels of property, Dombey Lake and the recent loss of possibly $2 million in state road grants.
He also told supporters gathered at the office he supports President Donald Trump's immigration policies and will not allow Portage to become a sanctuary city.
"Too many cities across America have done so, and we can see the end result. The end result is horrible. The end result brings unemployment to Latino and black Americans, especially in the inner cities that are marked sanctuary cities," Hatch said.
Hatch also vowed to bring more diversity to the city by hiring black and Latino employees.
"He plans on keeping Chief Troy (Williams). He just wants to add a little more color to the city," Victor Gonzalez, Hatch's campaign manager, said.
Hatch, who said he plans on going door to door to listen to residents' needs and complaints, said he would like to bring more businesses to Portage, such as a Peoples Bank, Target and Best Buy; lower sewer bills; ease building restrictions; pave more roads; change leaf collection and consider annexing property into the city for future development.
Hatch also said he supports the city's $9 million plan to redevelop the west side and would like to see more development along the U.S. 20 corridor.
"I want to boost the image of Portage by getting the spending down. I want to get the entire community involved. I want to make everything better for all of us. Together we will succeed," Hatch said.