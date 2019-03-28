PORTAGE — After a much publicized dispute between the former mayor and other officials here concerning the loss of state road money last year, city officials learned Tuesday the city will be receiving $1 million in state funding.
That funding, said Mayor John Cannon, will be used to match local money and pave Willowcreek Road between Central Avenue and U.S. 6.
Last November, former mayor James Snyder and Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham blamed each other for not paying a bill which cost the city up to $1 million in 2018 Community Crossings Matching Grant funds.
It was also said at the time the city could be in jeopardy of losing any 2019 funds because of an incomplete project.
Cannon said Tuesday the project in question, the reconstruction of Fallen Timbers Avenue between Airport and Hamstrom roads were never part of the Community Crossing program and not completing that project did not put the city in harm.
Cannon said the goal is to pave that portion of Willowcreek Road beginning in early July, after the city's Fourth of July parade. He said his goal is to have it completed by September.
Cannon said they are still working with the Indiana Department of Transportation and Gov. Eric Holcomb to see if the city can get additional state money for repaving of Willowcreek Road between the Indiana Toll Road and Interstate 94. Cannon said that area takes a beating with heavy truck traffic traveling between the two interstates and up to the Port of Indiana.
Cannon said work on Willowcreek Road between Central Avenue and the toll road is on INDOT's bid list for October. The project, which is more than a decade in the making, will reconfigure traffic in the area. Cannon said details on the project are still being worked on.
Cannon said there will be other paving projects within the city this year, but a list has not as yet been put together.
He also said the storm water projects on Fallen Timbers Avenue and Evelyn Avenue will continue this year.