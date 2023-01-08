Portage’s finances improving, police force grows by 3

PORTAGE — The city’s financial situation is improving, Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas told the City Council.

“We don’t have as much cash reserves as I would like, as we should,” she said, but the city is borrowing less to make it to the next property-tax payday.

In 2020, the city was in such dire straits that the council had to borrow $10 million in tax-anticipation warrants; that has dwindled each year, to $6.3 million in 2021, $4.5 million in 2022 and $2.02 million in 2023.

The city nominally has a 12-month budget, but it’s better to think of it as an 18-month budget, Rivas said. If there isn’t enough money left at the end of the year to fund operations until the next six months worth of property taxes arrives, the city has to issue tax-anticipation warrants through the Indiana Bond Bank.

Other good fiscal news for the city is that the state approved the entire city budget. Last year, the state slashed parks and recreation department budget.

In other business, the council kept Scott Williams as vice president and selected Debbie Podgorski as its new president.

Mayor Sue Lynch swore in three new police officers: Dylan Umbs, Brandon Stroup and Jacob Hill. More officers need to be hired.

Planning and Development Director AJ Monroe said the city’s Redevelopment Commission is expected to approve a working budget this month for 2023. After reciting a long list of achievements in 2022, Monroe said work on western Central Avenue will begin affecting traffic this year.

The project includes replacing a bridge, smoothing the curve at Willowdale and other extensive roadwork. “There’s a lot going on,” he said.

Williams said the council’s Ordinance Committee is looking at new fees for Toters — “We kicked that can around a little bit” — as well as regulating pet shops to address puppy mills. The council is looking also at ordinances in Valparaiso and other municipalities in regard to raising chickens in the city limits.