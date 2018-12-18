PORTAGE — Nearly 100 people crammed on the sidewalk in front of Mexico Lindo restaurant on U.S. 6 Monday night to support the restaurant's owner and employees taken into custody during a raid by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency last week.
"I just feel like it is just wrong. There is never a time to separate families, especially during the holidays," said Mike Cuevas, who came from Chicago to support the protesters during the solidarity rally.
He'd been a patron of the restaurant which has remained open since owner Jesus Cabrera was detained by ICE last Thursday along with four others in raids in Portage, at his restaurant in Knox and another restaurant in East Chicago. The restaurant was closed Tuesday night during the rally.
"We stand here in solidarity with the owners and workers," said Ruth Needleman of Resistance Northwest Indiana. "The reason the raids took place was to scare people."
Needleman said they have been protesting deportations from the Gary Chicago International Airport for the last two years.
Cabrera opened Mexico Lindo in November 2015. He told The Times in an interview in April 2016 he immigrated from Mexico at the age of 16, some 16 years before seeking a better life.
"When I came here, I learned. I just did my work. Everything takes a lot of work and you might as well do what you know," Cabrera said then, adding he worked his way up from a dishwasher to owning the two restaurants.
Jessica Fleming, an employee of Mexico Lindo, told the crowd that Cabrera and the restaurant has been supportive of the community, providing donations to various groups and schools.
"We just want to bring our family back together before Christmas," Fleming said.
A man, who didn't want to be identified, but said he was a member of the family said Cabrera just wants to be with his daughters.
"People are working here for a living. They are not begging for anything," he said.
"What I am most afraid of is coming home and my parents will have been deported," Leslie Esquivel, a recent Indiana University Northwest graduate and DACA recipient, said.
"These family members are not alone. We will support them in anyway we can," she said, disputing the claim that people should enter the country "the right way."
"The right way is a broken immigration system. It is a process that takes years, even decades, it is so broken," Esquivel said, urging people to support the undocumented community and "fight for those who are powerless."