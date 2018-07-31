PORTAGE — The days and weeks surrounding the Fourth of July are miserable for Ray and Georgene Pahkanen.
People surrounding their Poinsettia Street home shoot off fireworks night and day, they told members of the City Council Ordinance Committee. They are picking up debris for months from their lawn, gutters and roof.
"We've called (the police) the last two years and they say they can't do anything," Ray Pahkanen said. "They (the fireworks) are getting too powerful."
Pahkanen said one firework shot in his neighborhood landed on his concrete sidewalk, leaving a large burn mark.
"It's so frustrating. They don't care where they are going. They are going to cause a fire," Georgene Pahkanen said.
The couple were two of seven people attending the meeting Monday night to see what could be done about the issue.
While the committee was sympathetic, there isn't much the city can do.
The state's fireworks ordinance, which limits the days and times that fireworks can legally be shot off in the state, is one of the state laws on which municipalities cannot implement stricter regulations, said Ken Elwood, City Council attorney.
"We received a lot of complaints," said committee Chairman Pat Clem, D-2nd. "There's not much more we can do to restrict the time frames. It mirrors the state law."
Clem initially suggested upping the fines against people shooting off fireworks outside of the time frame. Elwood, however, said there is already a fine system in place.
Committee member Sue Lynch, D-at-large, said she brought up the issue with a local state lawmaker who told her the state would never change the law because fireworks sales bring in revenue.
Stepping up enforcement isn't easy either, said Police Chief Troy Williams, citing typical staffing can't keep up with the complaints.
Then, there are issues proving who might have shot off what, where and when, he said. By the time an officer responds, the fireworks are either silent or the officer can't locate the offender.
Confiscating fireworks, as allowed by the law, is "tricky," he said. Illegal fireworks can be confiscated, but if they are legal fireworks and the officer can't prove the owner is in violation, taking them away is difficult.
"We will make a collective movement to be better with this," said Williams, adding his department members need to be more educated on the difference between legal and illegal fireworks and residents need more education on the restrictions. Williams said he will consider more enforcement in the future, possibly putting on special details to answer calls.
Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham called for the formation of a study committee, saying the issue affects people's property, their health and their pets.
The committee agreed to continue studying the issue with Williams pulling data on the number of complaints and Elwood investigating the law a little closer to see what can be done.