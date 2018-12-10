PORTAGE — The city's Utility Services Board will officially dissolve at year's end after a 10-month legal battle between the mayor and city council here.
While the change likely won't mean much of a day-to-day difference to residents, the legal wrangling has taken more than $300,000 out of the city's pocketbook.
The USB, which has overseen the stormwater and sanitary sewer operations in the city since 2010, will transfer its authority Jan. 1 to two separate boards, the Storm Water Management Board and Sanitary Board.
Clerk-treasurer Chris Stidham, who also served as treasurer for the USB, told USB members at its final meeting last week that Mayor James Snyder spent in excess of $250,000 in legal fees after initiating a lawsuit against the City Council over the legality of the operations of the USB.
Stidham, who recently announced he will run for mayor next year, said the legal fees paid as a result of the lawsuit will mean fewer projects being completed in the city.
Snyder hired the Indianapolis firm of Bingham Greenbaum Doll.
Snyder said this week in a written statement when asked about the legal expenses: "I never like paying legal fees, and the end result suggests there should have been zero (fees), as the law is pretty clear and simple to understand when explained."
Stidham said the council itself spent about $70,000 in legal fees defending itself in the case, but it is unclear whether that covered all legal costs or just those of an Indianapolis-based law firm hired by the council. City Council attorney Ken Elwood also was involved in defending the council in the case.
Stidham said the council's legal fees will be paid from the USB's legal budget.
Snyder did not say how his legal fees will be paid.
Snyder filed the lawsuit in March 2018. While a stipulated agreement was approved about a month later, a mediator was appointed to complete negotiations on a transition plan.
The lawsuit also came after the City Council took control of the USB in February 2017, after wrangling with Snyder over the spending of USB funds, including leases on vehicles and attempts to use $93,000 from the USB to pay personal attorney fees.
Snyder said residents won't see changes after the transition is completed.
"The citizens should not see much change except less drama at meetings, and problems will be addressed based on priority rather than political clout," Snyder said.
"The new board members really add a variation of perspectives and should make both the Storm Water and Sanitary boards extremely effective. I believe the citizen boards will be able to put political agendas aside and make sure to build infrastructure and projects that really fix drainage, tackle sewer issues and build a better infrastructure in Portage."