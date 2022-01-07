UPDATE: Portage water main breaks leave residents dry Friday morning

PORTAGE — An unknown number of Portage residents are without water service Friday morning as a result of two water main breaks near the downtown area, the city confirmed.

The breaks occurred along Willowcreek Road near the Schoop's Hamburgers restaurant and along a nearby stretch of Sunrise Avenue, Portage Utilities Superintendent Dan Komenda said.

A third break is also reported along Orchard Avenue by Indiana American Water, which owns and maintains the city's water system.

The water company issued emergency notifications to customers, according to External Affairs Manager Joe Loughmiller.

"We were able to hold the Willowcreek Road break for repair until this morning," he said. "The one on Sunrise we were at overnight. It's my understanding these areas have been isolated using valves in the system, so only customers in the affected area would be impacted at this point."