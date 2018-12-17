PORTAGE — The city has agreed to pay the family of a dog killed by a police K-9 $10,000 in damages.
The Advisory Claims Committee approved the negotiated settlement Monday. The claim will go before the Board of Works on Friday for approval.
Nyx, a Belgian malinois, bit Bandit, a Yorkshire terrier, during the Sept. 15 Bacon Fest.
Nyx was resting with her handler, Officer Flora Ryan, near the city's Central Avenue fire station Saturday as the festival took place at nearby Founders Square Park. Nyx escaped Ryan's grasp after hearing a dog bark and ran toward Bandit, taking hold of the smaller dog.
Ryan admitted to not having as tight a grasp on the dog's leash as she should have.
Nyx was removed from service after the incident.
"It was totally our fault. The K-9 handler thought she had control, but she didn't," Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said Monday. "It is all on us. We need to make it right."
City Attorney Gregg Sobkowski said the Mavrovic family had not filed a tort claim, a predecessor to a lawsuit against the city. The settlement was reached through "conversations" between the family and city officials.
Sobkowski said the family paid $3,145 in veterinary bills, taking Bandit first to a Hobart animal clinic and then to Purdue Veterinary Clinic in West Lafayette, before the Yorkshire terrier died. The city's insurance company determined the cost to replace the dog would be $4,000.
Sobkowski said the family would be willing to accept $10,000 to settle the claim.