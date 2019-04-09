INDIANAPOLIS — A school safety alert system used for the past four years throughout Porter County, as well as portions of Lake and Jasper counties, soon may be available to law enforcement in all 92 Indiana counties.
House Enrolled Act 1225 permits county sheriffs and local school corporations to request grants from the Indiana Secured School Fund to set up active event warning systems modeled on the Porter County system.
According to Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds, when a school leader triggers the system in an emergency situation — such as an active shooter — all area on- and off-duty law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels are notified through a mobile phone application.
The officers then can travel directly to the school without waiting to be dispatched by a 911 operator, and use their electronic key fob access to the building to immediately neutralize a threat, or to aid students and teachers attempting to flee.
"The most important thing when you get there is to go in. Because we know once you go in, it's not going to take long. The problem is not going in," Reynolds said.
To that end, when the system is activated, the sheriff's office also gains access to live video feeds from inside the school building, and can use them to direct the law enforcement response.
"We can monitor every door, every hallway, within a matter of seconds," Reynolds said. "In all these shootings all these schools have cameras but nobody is watching them, and it takes hours, maybe days, to find out exactly what happened."
A recent inadvertent test of Jasper County's active event warning system, due to a fifth-grade student setting off a false alarm, saw two law enforcement officers arrive at the school within three minutes, and more than 100 shortly thereafter, including a police helicopter from Lake County.
"One of the most important aspects of school safety is time, and this bill epitomizes just how quick a notification can be," said state Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, the sponsor.
Reynolds said all 75 public, charter and private schools in Porter County are connected to the warning system, as well as many day cares, the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA.
The Porter County program cost approximately $80,000, and was covered using local funds and revenue from criminal asset forfeitures.
The state's Secured School Fund has nearly $10 million available for grants to support this program and other school safety initiatives.
"There's not a state in the United States that has legislation like this going," Reynolds said. "We're so far ahead of all these other states, it's incredible."
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, co-sponsor of the measure, said he sees the legislation as the "beginning of the most proactive effort that anybody can try to take in order to answer the problems that we've been seeing with safety in our schools.
"Being able just to push a button on a phone and being able to alert everybody from the DNR to the FBI that there is an active event taking place in a school building," he said. "Being able to reduce that response time is going to make people safer."
The legislation passed the House, 95-0, and the Senate, 48-0.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb this month is expected to sign it into law.