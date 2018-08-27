VALPARAISO — The new Porter County Animal Shelter is seeing an increased number of new animals and adoptions, shelter Director Toni Bianchi said.
That increase has meant increasing manpower to handle the extra work, she said.
But bills for veterinary care are down because the new, larger shelter has more room to quarantine animals, she said.
Last week, the Board of Commissioners agreed to transfer $10,000 from the veterinary services account to the hourly payroll account to handle staffing needs for the rest of the year.
For the first half of 2018, the shelter saw a 23-percent increase in the number of intakes and a 24-percent increase in the number of outcomes compared to the same period last year, according to a report released recently.
That’s 438 animals taken in this year compared to 355 in the same period last year.
Of those, 64 percent were strays, 14 percent were surrendered by their owners, 7 percent were adoption returns and 8 percent were seized through law enforcement actions.
“This is the first reporting period that reflects the impact the addition of animals from Portage,” Bianchi said. “It’s not just animals brought to us by Portage Animal Control, but also public drop-off of strays and owner surrenders from Portage citizens.”
As of June 30, 52 percent of the 440 outcomes were adoptions, 28 percent of the animals were returned to owners, and 13 percent were transfers to rescue groups. Compared to the same period last year, adoptions were up by 57 percent, and returns to owners were up by 19 percent.
“It is clear that our new shelter facility is yielding very positive results,” Bianchi said. “Not only can we take in more animals, we now have a shelter that is designed to be less stressful on the animals and provides the functionality we need to better train and socialize them. And that results in more adoptions.”
The animal shelter is considered a no-kill facility because it euthanizes animals only for aggressive behavior or medical reasons, not because the animals are difficult to place with new owners.
Through June 30, 14 animals were euthanized — two for aggressive behavior and 12 for medical reasons.