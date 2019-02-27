VALPARAISO — More than 500 animals found new homes last year thanks to the Porter County Animal Shelter.
That's a record high since the group began tracking data three years prior, Toni Bianchi, shelter director, told the Porter County Commissioners on Tuesday morning.
Bianchi presented the 2018 year-end report to the group. The report collected data from the first full year the shelter operated in its new facility. She compared last year's data with that of 2016, the final full year of operations in the former shelter.
The new shelter came with increased staff, animal control returning to the shelter and animals being accepted from Portage.
Bianchi said the shelter took in 840 animals last year, including 122 owner surrenders, which was more than double the number of surrenders two years ago. She credits the increase to the larger facility, which allows more voluntary surrenders.
The increased surrenders are likely one reason the number of strays is down by 104 from two years ago, from 706 to 602. Bianchi said people can choose to surrender their animal instead of abandoning it. In addition, she said animal control workers are working harder to find owners of strays before they bring the animal to the shelter.
Bianchi said she believes adoptions were up last year because staff members are better trained to work with animals prior to being put up for adoption, socializing them and modifying behavior which once may have made them unable to be adopted.
The new facility, which is larger, is also designed to be less stressful on animals, she said.
Bianchi said only 25, or 2.8 percent, of the animals brought into the shelter were euthanized, nearly half the number from two years ago. The facility is to credit by providing sufficient room to quarantine new animals and establish the protocol to maintain strict cleaning to reduce the spread of disease, she said. Public interaction is also limited to reduce the spread of disease.
Bianchi said the shelter's finances are positive, under spending the budget by 9.4 percent last year.
She also said they are working on transparency and accountability, making numbers and practices publicly available through a new website launched in August.
To that end, the commissioners approved an agreement with PetPoint to update services to better gather data. The cost of the contract upgrade is $2,500 per year.
Gallery: Pets of the Week
Molly
Molly is a female gray tabby and white domestic shorthaired cat who was born in 2015. She is very petite and looks a lot younger than her age. Molly was rescued from a local humane society. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Molly is such an easy going, affectionate kitty. She has a very laid back personality and gets along with other cats.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page
Provided
Starbuck
Starbuck is a female brown classic tabby domestic shorthaired kitten who was born in July 2018. She and her siblings were rescued from a hoarding situation. Starbuck has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is a little on the quiet side, but loves to play and run. She also loves to climb cat trees too. Starbuck really enjoys snuggling. She would do best in a home without dogs and gets along with other cats.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page
Provided
Mooshie
Mooshie is a laid back lap cat looking for a loving home. She is a beautiful tortoiseshell girl who is friendly.
FYI: Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Please call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message if you would like to meet her. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. We are also in need of fosters. Contact info: Griffith Animal Control at 219- 922-1766
Provided
Hershey
Hershey came in with Rooster, so he can get along with most dogs. As you can see, he has a smile to die for. Hershey is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. He's potty-trained, very lovable and likes to give hugs. His adoption fee is $150.
FYI: Call the shelter at 219-942-0103 or visit the shelter from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays
Provided
Venus
Venus is three-years-old. She's cute, sweet and snuggly. She's the kind of girl you're looking to meet.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Madison
Madison is a charming lady. We can't believe she hasn't stolen anyone's heart yet. Madison had a rough start, but that hasn't slowed her down or changed her outlook on life. She is a social and spirited girl who is just waiting for that special someone to sweep her off her feet.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Buck
This is Buck, a 1.5-year-old male shepherd mix. Buck will do best in an active home where he can get plenty of attention, exercise and training. He will do great with confident and sturdy children, and appears to do well with other friendly dogs. Cats are an unknown.
FYI: Contact Lakeshore PAWS at 219-476-PAWS (7297) or info@lakeshorePAWS.org
Provided
Oliver
Oliver is a 3-year-old male beagle. Oliver is pretty low key, but full of life and love. He does well with other friendly dogs and cats likely won't be a problem.
FYI: Contact Lakeshore PAWS at 219-476-PAWS (7297) or info@lakeshorePAWS.org
Provided
Elliot
Meet Elliot, a 1.5-year-old male pit bull/collie mix. Elliot has loads of energy and loves to run and play. Elliot does well with other friendly and playful dogs, though cats are an unknown. He is likely too much dog for very young or timid children. He weighs 48 pounds.
FYI: Contact Lakeshore PAWS at 219-476-PAWS (7297) or info@lakeshorePAWS.org
Provided
Ashley
Ashley is a female dilute tortoiseshell/gray tabby mix who was born in July 2017. She was rescued off the streets of Gary as a kitten. Ashley has been spayed, vaccinated, dewormed and FELV/FIV tested. She still needs to be microchipped but will be before she is adopted. She has a very playful nature. Ashley is a little quiet around people, but gets along with other cats and dogs.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us on our Facebook page
Provided
Tinsel
Tinsel is a beautiful girl who loves to be petted. She came from a home with many cats living in small cages. Now she is fully vetted, spayed and ready for a home.
Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends noon to 4 p.m. and Friday evenings at Griffith Central Market.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Please call the shelter and leave a message if you would like to meet her. 219-922-1766
Provided
Angel
Angel is a very strong and loving dog who needs a home where he can play with someone.
FYI: Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, 219-938-3339 or email millercritters@yahoo.com
Provided
Natalie
Natalie is a very sweet kitten who loves to play all day.
FYI: Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, 219-938-3339 or email millercritters@yahoo.com
Provided
Ruby
This is Ruby. Ruby is such a sweetheart. She likes attention and wet food. Ruby does well with other cats and would enjoy a home where she had another feline friend to play with.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit our website, www.catsociety.org
Provided
Echo
Meet Echo, a delightful girl who could make someone very happy. She is the last of her litter and seeks her forever home.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit our website, www.catsociety.org
Provided
Sammy
Sammy is a sweet senior boy. He has witnessed some sad things in his life in the last year but he has remained a loving wonderful boy. He loves attention and treats but doesn't care to be held. This boy would love to retire in a quiet adult home where he could feel loved and secure. No small children would be best.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400
Provided
Giblet
Giblet is a 5-year-old handsome front declawed boy. He is seeking someone that will pamper him, carry him around and shower him with love and treats. He is so very gentle and loving and would fit well in any home environment.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400
Provided
Jane
This is Jane. She is a beautiful black kitty and a sweet girl. Jane is looking for a quiet home. She needs a little patience. She tends to be a bit shy until she knows you. She would love to be in a home instead of a cage.
FYI: Call the shelter and leave a message if you would like to meet her. Call 219-922-1766. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Provided
Kelly Ann
Kelly Ann is a female brown mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in 2012. She was rescued from a local housing complex where kids were throwing rocks at her. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Kelly Ann is very laid back and has a mild mannered personality. Her ideal home would be a quiet, comfortable home, preferably without children. She may not be a cute, cuddly kitten, but she still has lots of love and play left in her.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the FB page
Provided
Morrisa
Morrisa is a female orange mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in July 2014 and rescued off the streets of Gary. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Morrisa has a very sweet nature and gentle disposition. She gets along with everybody and is very adaptable. Living out on the streets, she never had a chance to play with toys, but loves to watch other cats play. Morrisa has a fondness for Temptations cat treats. Give her some, and she will melt like putty in your hands.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page
Provided
Loki
Loki is around 1-2 years old and is a great dog who loves to play with toys. He isn't overly active but he enjoys going for walks. He hasn't had much training but he is very motivated to learn if you have a treat. Loki isn't handling life in the shelter very well. When he's out of his cage he's a playful, enjoyable boy, but in his kennel he is extremely stressed. Right now Loki's stress is manageable but we can't allow him to mentally suffer. Loki would do best as an only pet with no young children.
FYI: Contact the Humane Society of Hobart at 219-942-0103
Provided
Rooster
Rooster is a charming boy. He enjoys attention and being held. Rooster is talkative so if you appreciate conversation he may be an excellent match for you. This ginger kitty will do a great job at keeping your lap warm too. He does well with children but would be most content as your only kitty.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Lucinda
Lucinda is such a sweetheart. She is a chatty girl and will quickly become your best friend if you offer cat treats. While she may not be a lap cat, she makes up for that with her wonderful and loving personality.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Beatty
Beatty is a 2-year-old lurcher. A lurcher is a mixed breed used for hunting or field trials. They are often mixed with greyhounds for speed. Beatty is a typical 2-year-old and loves to play. He chases balls and plays tug of war with stuffed toys. He loves people and gets along well with the other dogs in his foster home. Beatty is unsure of new situations and people, but once he adjusts, his vibrant personality really shows. Beatty has met kids of all ages. He is sweet, joyful, and his puppy antics are sure to bring a smile to your face. Beatty would be happiest in a home without cats. With love and patience, Beatty will make a wonderful companion. Beatty is waiting for his forever home.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Provided
Beeker
Beeker is a really sweet boy. He is young and playful and really loves to snuggle with you. And once he feels comfortable, he just might give you some 'kitty kisses'. He would make a wonderful addition to most any home given the proper introduction.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Blossom
Blossom is a darling petite calico kitty who was tossed from a semi truck at a local steel mill. She was a dirty mess when she was finally rescued but she is now a beautiful girl again. Blossom is a quiet girl, keeps herself exceptionally clean and loves to be petted. She seems to be fine with other cats but not sure about dogs or small children.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Grayson
Grayson is a male gray and white domestic medium haired kitten who was born the beginning of May 2018. He was rescued from a local kill shelter. Grayson has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is such a happy boy and he loves to cuddle. Grayson has such an easy going personality and he gets along with everybody (dogs included). You can't help but fall in love with him once you meet him.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Honey
Honey is a senior Chihuahua. She does need thyroid medicine twice a day and she had 20 teeth pulled. But she is feeling a lot better. Honey is looking for a quiet home.
FYI: Call the shelter and leave a message at 219-922-1766 if you would like to meet her. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Provided
Ashlee
Ashlee is a female dilute tortoiseshell cat who was born in June 2016. She was found living on a boat. Ashlee has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is a very confident kitty. New areas and people don't intimidate her in the least. Ashlee loves to play fetch and boy, is she quick. She loves people and would prefer being the only cat in the house. She gets along with dogs, but would prefer to be the queen bee of the house.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Summer
Summer is eight months old and is the last of her litter. She has a big personality and loves to play. If you can match her adventurous side you have to come to meet her.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Libby
Libby is a beautiful girl with gorgeous green eyes. She can be a little shy sometimes but she really does enjoy being held and petted. Libby would be happiest as your only kitty and she gives a thumbs down to dogs.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Bonnie
Bonnie is a beautiful Maine Coon mix who was dumped by her owners at animal control, stuffed in a urine-soaked carrier with three other large cats. Bonnie is an older girl that will enjoy someone's lap, playtime and a semi-quiet home. She's a beauty that will need grooming, and brushing is a must! Bonnie truly is a special girl and deserves a loving home.
FYI: For more information, contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Jabba the Cat
Jabba the Cat was a well-loved pet at one time until his owner had no option but to dump him in the wee hours of the morning at a local veterinarian clinic. He is estimated to be 6 years old, long haired (shaved currently), neutered and front declawed. Jabba is such a lover and fits in well with other cats.
FYI: For more information contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Gladys
Gladys is about 3 years old. She is a tortie with beautiful unique markings. Gladys was rescued from the outdoors along with two of her kittens. She is shy at first but loves to be petted after she becomes familiar and feels safe and comfortable. She is spayed and vaccinated.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Belle
Belle is a beautiful girl who was found living on the streets. That's hard to believe for such a loving girl. She is a calico/tabby mix.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make an appointment to meet her.
Provided
Boots
Boots is a male lurcher that needed an adoption organization to help him find his forever home. If you’re looking for a puppy, Boots is your guy. He is full of personality and has a zest for life. Boots would be happiest in a home without cats, but he is currently being fostered with multiple other medium to large breed dogs. Boots is only 18 months old and would love to be your new best friend.
FYI: Please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Provided
Edward Scissorpaws
Edward ScissorPaws arrived at FCN late October after being found sick and unwanted. He’s a very needy boy that loves attention, very vocal and uses his paws and claws to touch you. He might just not be the boy for anyone with small children.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Janet
Janet is an adorably unique girl. She was found stuck in a tree for over a week. Janet entered our rehabilitation program and has since recovered nicely. She’s a quiet girl, keeps herself very clean and would make a nice addition to your family.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Esther
Esther is a female tortoiseshell domestic shorthaired kitten who was born the end of June 2018. She was rescued from a local kill shelter. Esther has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is a little on the shy and quiet side and not real comfortable with strangers. But once she gets to know you and relax, she warms up immediately. If you give her some time and patience, she will become your best friend. Esther gets along with the other cats and can live in a multi-cat home.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Bam Bam
Bam Bam is a male brown mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired kitten. He and his sister Pebbles were born in August 2018. They were found abandoned outside their foster mom's home in November. Luckily, they were rescued before it got really cold. Bam Bam has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is a talker and can be very vocal when he wants affection. He loves to be held and snuggled. Bam Bam would make a great lap cat and TV watching companion.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us the Facebook page.
Provided
Gin Gin
Gin Gin is a loving little girl. She is a Yorkshire Terrier mix who's cute as a button. Gin Gin is fully vetted, spayed and chipped. She is looking for a nice warm lap to sit on.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make an appointment to meet her.
Provided
Gabi and Persephone
This photo shows Gabi & Persephone, a wonderful momma and daughter duo. They have been waiting for three months to find their forever home. At adoption events they are nervous since there are loud noises and a lot of people. They have so much love to share. Gabi is a lap cat and Persephone loves to play.
FYI: Email Tinylives17@outlook.com. We have many looking for homes. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Purrito
Purrito is another candidate in the Sweetheart contest. He is very loving, has the softest fur, and does well with kids of all ages. If you are looking to spice things up, come meet Purrito.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit our website, catsociety.org
Provided
Sundae
Sundae is one of the candidates for the 2019 Sweetheart contest. This super silly girl loves to hang out with people (she is the semi-official ICS greeter). Sundae loves treats and she loves playing. We bet she will melt your heart.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website, catsociety.org
Provided
Donna
Donna is a very special senior greyhound that requires a very patient family. Donna is on the shy side and can be very reserved. At times her curiosity does get the best of her, and you’ll see her exploring the world around her. Donna is slow to trust, but once you do earn her trust, she will show you what unconditional love is all about. Donna would be happiest in a home without cats or small dogs, but would benefit from having a larger breed dog as a friend to help boost her confidence and help her feel secure.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at
adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact the adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Provided
Bertha
Bertha was a stray walking the streets of Merrillville. She's an older girl that would love to find that purfect home to retire in. A home that's quiet and calm would be best. Bertha is quiet, loving, and adorably cute too. If your home is fairly quiet, you’re searching for that special someone to spend your Saturday night with watching Animal Plant then Bertha may just be the one for you.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Ivy
Ivy was rescued from a local animal control. The neighbors claimed that she was left behind after her family moved out. She arrived at FCN scared, very thin and very skittish. She is now much healthier and ready to find her forever home. Ivy would need a quiet home and proper introduction but she should do well in most home environments. For more information about Ivy please contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Sharpie
Sharpie was left abandoned in a local park with his two brothers. They were all skin and bones with lots of fleas. After a few weeks, he is doing great. Sharpie is a loving cat.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. There are many to choose from. Applications can be found on line at
TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Charlie
This is Charlie. Look at that smile and beautiful coat. Charlie is ready to play fetch in his forever home. He will sit for a treat and seems to stay long enough for that ball to get thrown. He is such a happy dog.
FYI: Contact Treasuredfriendsrescue or email us to set up a meet and greet. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.. Call the shelter to make an appointment to meet her at 219-922-1766.
Provided
Rosie
Who's a pretty girl? Rosie is. She is so friendly and sweet. Rosie can be somewhat cautious about new people but if approached gently she welcomes the attention. Rosie is FIV positive, but can happily and safely live with other non-FIV cats just as she does here. Don't wait another minute, come meet her.
Provided
Anakin
Any "Star Wars" fans out there? Anakin is waiting for you! This charming boy is almost 2 years old and the last of his litter. For some reason, he often gets overlooked. Don't miss out on all he has to offer. Anakin is one cool cat.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at
facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Odo
Someone out there wants to adopt this adorable ginger and white boy, Odo just knows it. He is a real fun loving boy with lots of energy. Odo is about 9 months old and so very sweet and playful. With the proper introduction, Odo would be a wonderful addition to most any home environment.
FYI: Call Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Provided
Peanut Butter
Peanut Butter is a short, Beagle mix. She is a nice girl, but is very shy until she gets to know you, so would probably do best with no young children.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. Call the shelter to make an appointment to meet her at 219-922-1766.
Provided
Lola
Lola graduated from the TGIE prison training program on Jan. 3, 2019. Lola prefers to have her environment calm and laid back. She is not a fan of loud, sudden noises and movements. It takes some time for Lola to warm up to new people, but once she trusts you, she will show you by putting her head in your lap.
FYI: Visit http://tgie-greyhounds.org/. Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Provided
Barbie
Barbie is an extremely charming and social girl. She would make a great lap cat and does well with children. You are sure to fall in love with her. Can you give Barbie the dream home she is looking for?
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Percy
Percy is a sweet and playful girl who is also friendly and very social. She would be happiest being your only kitty.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Oliver
Oliver is a male black and white domestic shorthaired kitten who was born during the middle of June 2018. He and his siblings were rescued when their mom was killed by a fox. He has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Oliver is extremely playful and loves anything that spikes his curiosity whether that's a paper bag, toys with feathers, balls or mice. He is also a very good cuddler and enjoys when he gets lots of love and attention.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Agnes
Agnes is a female gray and white domestic shorthaired cat with a very cute face and a cute pink nose. She was born in March 2017 and rescued from a local kill shelter. Agnes has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Agnes is very people friendly and loves getting petted. She especially loves getting her ears scratched. Agnes is not too fond of other cats and would probably do best as an only pet or with another cat that is very mellow.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Jelly Bean
Jelly Bean is a young female greyhound currently completing the TGIE training program where she is learning basic obedience commands. It takes Jelly Bean some time to warm up to new environments and people. Jelly Bean would be best suited in a low-key environment. She also has daily medication for stomatitis (inflammation of her gums). Jelly Bean will be ready for her forever home upon completion of the TGIE program on Jan. 3, 2019.
FYI: Visit visit: http://tgie-greyhounds.org. Contact adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Provided
Lovey
Lovey is a beautiful tabby with medium length fur. She is a young adult kitty looking for a happy home.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Zoey
Zoey is an adult Yorkshire Terrier mix. She is a really nice girl looking for a home for the holidays.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the shelter to make appointment to meet her at 219-922-1766.
Provided
Bunting
Bunting is a very sweet young (2 years old) male greyhound that is currently completing the TGIE program. His handler's describe him as friendly, affectionate and smart. He has a real love for people. His training is coming along wonderfully. Bunting is still working on his leash manners. He enjoys squeaky toys and playing with the other greyhounds. Bunting will be ready for his forever home upon completion of the TGIE program on Jan. 3, 2019.
FYI: Visit http://tgie-greyhounds.org/ or contact adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Provided
Margaret
Margaret is a female brown, orange and white Tabby domestic shorthaired cat with the cutest pink nose. She was born around 2016. Margaret has been spayed and is current on her vaccinations, FELV/FIV tested (negative to both) and microchipped. Margaret is very lovable and friendly. She likes being around people. She is a little unsure around other cats and not a fan of dogs. Margaret may do better as an only pet or with one other cat. She is a real sweetheart and would make a great addition to your family.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Tommy Boy
Tommy Boy is a male orange mackerel and white Tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in November 2016. Tommy Boy was rescued off the streets before the weather turned really cold. He has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested (negative to both) and microchipped. Tommy may be a big boy, but he is a big baby when it comes to love and attention. Give him lots of affection, and he will give you lots of love in return. Tommy Boy is pretty mellow when it comes to other cats and could live in a multi-cat home or as the only cat. If you are looking for a faithful companion and feline friend, he would be a perfect choice.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Peppermint
This 4-month-old wild child is Peppermint. Peppermint is a husky/shepherd mix. We would prefer an adopter with previous experience with huskies. She needs multiple runs every day and lots of mental stimulation. Peppermint is very vocal and thrives on stimulation.
FYI: Call The Humane Society of Hobart at 219-942-0103 or stop in Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Provided
Mandy
Mandy is a happy girl. She is a Pointer mix. She needs a big yard to run and play in. Mandy loves people. Applications can be found on line at
TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
FYI: Call the shelter to make appointment to meet her 219-922-1766.
Provided
Cindee
Cindee is a Tortie who was born in 2013. She's black and tan. Top features include big green eyes, an adorable expression, and very alert and responsive to red lights (laser pointer). Such a great deal. You won't find Cindee anywhere else.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Guy
Guy is a brown Tabby cat who was born in 2013. Who could say no to a simply terrific feline like this? Guy has it all. Good looks, charm, and he's loving. We guarantee that Guy will turn some heads. When the word gets out, we don't expect him to be here long. Don't delay.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Provided
Rusty
This is Rusty. He is a big, lovable, long-haired, orange 2-1/2-year-old male cat. He was rescued together with his mama and sister. He loves to play and craves attention. He is shy at first but comes around with time. He is neutered and vaccinated.
FYI: Treasured Friends Inc. (219) 381-8562
treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com or www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends noon to 4 p.m.
Provided
Boomer and Mooch
Boomer and Mooch really love each other. They are about 4- to 5-year-old rat terriers. They are very happy and loving dogs. They would like to stay together. These two need a home for Christmas.
FYI: Treasured Friends Inc. (219) 381-8562
treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com or www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org
We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends noon to 4 p.m.
Provided
Samson
Samson is 2 years old, has energy and needs to be the only animal in the house without children.
FYI: Humane Society NWI will have an adoption event at Pet Supplies Plus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in Crown Point.
Provided
Bruitis
This is Bruitis and he is a puggle. He is 8 years old and has energy.
Provided
Carly
Carly is a black and white cat. She was born in 2017 and is satin graphite and bright white. She is an affordable, compact feline who can handle other cats and kids with ease. Carly is a sweet girl who loves to play. She is pretty petite so she won't take up much room in your home.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit our website, www.catsociety.org.
Provided
Candy Man
Meet Candy Man, a white, adult male Pomeranian mix weighing 10 pounds and neutered. Candy Man is very sweet and active for a small guy.
FYI: Call The Humane Society of Hobart at 219-942-0103 or stop in 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays or noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Provided