New Porter County Animal Shelter

A cat explores the larger quarters at the new Porter County Animal Shelter in this May 2017 file photo.

 File, The Times

VALPARAISO — More than 500 animals found new homes last year thanks to the Porter County Animal Shelter.

That's a record high since the group began tracking data three years prior, Toni Bianchi, shelter director, told the Porter County Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

Bianchi presented the 2018 year-end report to the group. The report collected data from the first full year the shelter operated in its new facility. She compared last year's data with that of 2016, the final full year of operations in the former shelter.

The full report can be found at portercountyanimalshelter.org/266/2018-Annual-Report

The new shelter came with increased staff, animal control returning to the shelter and animals being accepted from Portage.

Bianchi said the shelter took in 840 animals last year, including 122 owner surrenders, which was more than double the number of surrenders two years ago. She credits the increase to the larger facility, which allows more voluntary surrenders.

The increased surrenders are likely one reason the number of strays is down by 104 from two years ago, from 706 to 602. Bianchi said people can choose to surrender their animal instead of abandoning it. In addition, she said animal control workers are working harder to find owners of strays before they bring the animal to the shelter.

Bianchi said she believes adoptions were up last year because staff members are better trained to work with animals prior to being put up for adoption, socializing them and modifying behavior which once may have made them unable to be adopted.

The new facility, which is larger, is also designed to be less stressful on animals, she said.

Bianchi said only 25, or 2.8 percent, of the animals brought into the shelter were euthanized, nearly half the number from two years ago. The facility is to credit by providing sufficient room to quarantine new animals and establish the protocol to maintain strict cleaning to reduce the spread of disease, she said. Public interaction is also limited to reduce the spread of disease.

Bianchi said the shelter's finances are positive, under spending the budget by 9.4 percent last year.

She also said they are working on transparency and accountability, making numbers and practices publicly available through a new website launched in August.

To that end, the commissioners approved an agreement with PetPoint to update services to better gather data. The cost of the contract upgrade is $2,500 per year.

