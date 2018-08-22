VALPARAISO — The Porter County assessor’s office has filed with the Indiana Tax Court its response to an appeal of the denial of tax exemption for the Misty Glen apartment complex in Hebron.
Hebron Vision, the nonprofit agency that owns the apartment complex, is appealing the denial of property tax exemption.
The Porter County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals and the Indiana Board of Tax Review have both ruled against the tax exemption.
Indianapolis attorney Michael Red, who represents Hebron Vision and its parent, Community Vision, noted the local board ruled in 2012 that the property was tax-exempt.
In its four-page brief prepared by Merrillville attorney John Bushemi, the Porter County assessor’s office recaps the Indiana Board of Tax Review’s May ruling, including:
- The primary use of the Misty Glen property is providing apartment living for tenants.
- Hebron Vision failed to show its tenants’ income levels differ substantially from those of conventional apartments.
- The landlord has often denied potential tenants during initial screening.
- Four tenants were evicted during the years in question for nonpayment of rent.
- Tenant services that include counseling were provided by outside government and private sector agencies and not by Hebron Vision, and they don’t prove the predominant use of the property is for charitable purposes anyway.
Regardless of the final outcome of the case, Red has said, Misty Glen will continue to offer affordable housing.