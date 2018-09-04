VALPARAISO — Porter County is pouring money into paving this fall, planning to recoup 75 percent of that money in November.
The County Council last week approved shifting $500,000 to allow the county highway department to pave additional roads.
The county is seeking a Community Crossings grant from the state that would arrive in November, said Jeff Good, president of the board of commissioners. That would put $375,000 back in the county’s coffers.
An advantage of doing the additional work this fall, Good said, is that this year’s prices are locked in.
“We could see a pretty good increase next year in paving” costs, he said.
The county also approved shifting $10,000 from the calcium chloride fund to replace chain saws and other equipment used for brush removal done by the highway department.
“It’s something we haven’t in a while,” Good said. “We’re getting back at it.”
Two aging pickup trucks, with nearly 200,000 miles on each of them, also are being replaced, at a total cost of $65,000.
Highway Superintendent Rich Sexton said he found Chevy trucks cheaper than the state’s procurement plan. The county will buy from a Valparaiso dealer instead of through the state’s bulk purchase discount plan.
The council also approved $25,000 for new gear for highway department employees.
“We need to change the types of soles that people are wearing on their work boots,” Good said, to minimize slips and falls.
The highway department studied ways to reduce injuries and identified boots with a higher friction coefficient as a way to provide a safer work environment, Good said.
County Attorney Scott McClure said the highway department’s eagerness to improve worker safety should lower worker compensation insurance premiums as well as protect workers.
Good said these boots would be good for jailers, too, who need to keep their footing under difficult conditions like scuffles with inmates and fluids being thrown at them creating slippery floors.