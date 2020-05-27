Porter County braces for economic fallout from COVID-19

In future years, loss of income for residents will translate into loss of income tax revenue for local and state government as well.

The actions taken Tuesday are “just kind of preparing our county going forward,” Rivas said.

Employees tested

In a related announcement, county attorney Scott McClure said all county employees have now been tested for COVID-19.

Three or four employees out of 700 to 800 employees tested positive, McClure said.

The employees were tested over the previous seven days, at about 90 per day. The last group of workers was tested Tuesday.

The employees who tested positive were asymptomatic, McClure said. They have been asked to self-isolate.

“If you walked out and got infected right after taking the test, nothing would stop it,” McClure said, but the intent was to reassure employees returning to the workplace that all their co-workers had been tested.

As staffs were cleared, they were brought back to the workplace.