VALPARAISO — Three requests for exceptions to Porter County planning rules have breezed through the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Jason Fliege, of Washington Township, received permission to continue to operate a firearm business out of his home for the next three years. He doesn’t operate a storefront, he said, and one of his neighbors is among his best customers.
Melissa Oesterich Somers, of Center Township, received permission to continue to operate a one-chair beauty salon at her home for the next five years.
John Stefanko, of Pine Township, received permission to continue to operate a tree trimming business, up to 20 employees, out of his home for the next five years. That includes outside storage of equipment. Stefanko said his company’s 14 employees do a lot of work for sewers and for various units of government.