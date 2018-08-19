Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Porter County Administration Center
Buy Now

Porter County Administration Center is shown during a summer sunset.

 Doug Ross, The Times

VALPARAISO — Three requests for exceptions to Porter County planning rules have breezed through the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Jason Fliege, of Washington Township, received permission to continue to operate a firearm business out of his home for the next three years. He doesn’t operate a storefront, he said, and one of his neighbors is among his best customers.

Melissa Oesterich Somers, of Center Township, received permission to continue to operate a one-chair beauty salon at her home for the next five years.

John Stefanko, of Pine Township, received permission to continue to operate a tree trimming business, up to 20 employees, out of his home for the next five years. That includes outside storage of equipment. Stefanko said his company’s 14 employees do a lot of work for sewers and for various units of government.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Porter County Government Reporter

Senior reporter Doug Ross, an award-winning writer, has been covering Northwest Indiana for more than 35 years, including more than a quarter of a century at The Times.