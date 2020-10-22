Porter County commissioner employee positive for COVID-19; others test negative

VALPARAISO — An employee of the Porter County Commissioners office tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in others having to undergo quarantine, according to Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South.

The employee in question immediately quarantined after learning of the exposure to the virus and later tested positive, she said.

Other employees in the office have tested negative and their quarantines end Friday, she said.

The office at the county administration center in Valparaiso was closed as part of the process and is expected to reopen Friday, she said.

None of the individuals involved displayed any symptoms and continued working from home, Blaney said.

