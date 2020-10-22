Porter County commissioner employee positive for COVID-19; others test negative

The Porter County Administration Center in downtown Valparaiso.
Doug Ross, The Times
VALPARAISO — An employee of the Porter County Commissioners office tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in others having to undergo quarantine, according to Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South.
The employee in question immediately quarantined after learning of the exposure to the virus and later tested positive, she said.
Other employees in the office have tested negative and their quarantines end Friday, she said.
The office at the county administration center in Valparaiso was closed as part of the process and is expected to reopen Friday, she said.
None of the individuals involved displayed any symptoms and continued working from home, Blaney said.
101620-spt-gvb-val_6
Chesterton's Emma Ekblaw celebrates a point in the second game as Chesterton leads 18-9 over Lowell during sectional play at Valparaiso High School Thursday evening. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
101620-spt-gvb-val_9
Chesterton's Maggie Vrahoretis sets the ball against Lowell in sectional play at Valparaiso High School Thursday evening. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
101620-spt-gvb-val_7
Lowell's Hannah Gerstenkorn keeps a rally going against Chesterton during the opening of sectional play at Valparaiso High School Thursday evening. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
101620-spt-gvb-val_1
Chesterton's Meghan Gaffigan spikes against Lowell's Brooke Shapley and Kaitlyn Dobrzeniecki in the third game at Valparaiso High School on Thursday in Class 4A sectional play. Chesterton swept Lowell to advance to Saturday's semifinals.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
101220-nws-buckley_2
Abby Middleton, 9, and Myla Justice, 8, both of Lowell, learn about candle making Sunday afternoon at Buckley Homestead County Park in Lowell.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
101220-nws-buckley_7
Historical re-enactor Jacob Cain of Bloomington peers into the Pioneer Cabin at Buckley Homestead County Park in Lowell Sunday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
101220-nws-buckley_6
Rich Regainer, of Chicago, ambushes a group Sunday during a shootout re-enactment near the Pioneer Cabin at Buckley Homestead County Park in Lowell.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
101220-nws-buckley_5
Sandy Strader, of Hebron, ties wicks to pieces of sticks for candle making at Buckley Homestead County Park in Lowell Sunday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Chesterton & Plymouth - Regional Soccer
Chesterton's Jacob Perkins (1) and Plymouth's Eddie Mendoza (20) compete for the ball during the regional semifinal at the Goshen Soccer Complex on Saturday.
Evan Cobb, The Times
Chesterton & Plymouth - Regional Soccer
Chesterton's Zack Bowser (9) makes his way past a defender during the regional semifinal against Plymouth at the Goshen Soccer Complex on Saturday.
Evan Cobb, The Times
Chesterton & Plymouth - Regional Soccer
Chesterton's Josh Wadowski (20) and Plymouth's Zach Truitt (17) compete for possession of the ball during the regional semifinal at the Goshen Soccer Complex on Saturday.
Evan Cobb, The Times
Chesterton & Plymouth - Regional Soccer
Chesterton's Matt Lane (8) heads the ball during the regional semifinal against Plymouth at the Goshen Soccer Complex on Saturday.
Evan Cobb, The Times
National AFT President Randi Weingarten
National AFT President Randi Weingarten talks with candidate for Governor of Indiana, Woody Myers Wednesday at J's Breakfast Club in Gary.
John Luke
National AFT President Randi Weingarten
Indidna candidate for Congresss, Frank Mrvan, left talks with Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty, center, National American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, anWoody Myers, candidate for Governor of Indiana Wednesday at J's Breakfast Club in Gary.
John Luke
National AFT President Randi Weingarten
Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty, left talks with National American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten WEednesday at J's Breakfast Club in Gary. Weingarten was joined by Frank Mrvan, candidate for Congress, and Woody Myers, candidate for Indiana Governor, as part of Weingarten’s national bus tour.
John Luke
Munster vs. Elkhart - Regional Soccer
Munster's Gianni Mendoza (10) takes a shot on goal during the regional semifinal against Elkhart at the Goshen Soccer Complex on Saturday.
Evan Cobb, The Times
Munster vs. Elkhart - Regional Soccer
Munster's Gianni Mendoza (10) looks to shoot during the regional semifinal against Elkhart at the Goshen Soccer Complex on Saturday.
Evan Cobb, The Times
Munster vs. Elkhart - Regional Soccer
Munster's Ethan Orange (17) prepares to take a shot during the regional semifinal against Elkhart at the Goshen Soccer Complex on Saturday.
Evan Cobb, The Times
Munster vs. Elkhart - Regional Soccer
The Munster team celebrates with the attendees after the regional semifinal against Elkhart at the Goshen Soccer Complex on Saturday.
Evan Cobb, The Times
Lake County Health Department testing
Briana Polter, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, gets ready to transfer a COVID-19 test to a cooler on Tuesday. The Indiana State Department of Health opened a drive-thru testing site at the Lake County Health Department on Wednesday.
Mary Freda, The Times
Lake County Health Department testing
Test tubes are displayed in a box at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of the Lake County Health Department. The Indiana State Department of Health site opened Wednesday.
Mary Freda, The Times
Lake County Health Department testing
Jarod Sheetz, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, fills out patient information before they receive a drive-thru COVID-19 test Wednesday at the Lake County Health Department.
Mary Freda, The Times
Lake County Health Department testing
National Guard Medic Briana Polter puts on a fresh set of gloves before administering a drive-thru COVID-19 test Wednesday at the Lake County Health Department.
Mary Freda, The Times
Lake County Health Department testing
Briana Polter, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, places a COVID-19 test into a cooler Wednesday in the parking lot of the Lake County Health Department.
Mary Freda, The Times
101820-spt-bso-gosfinal_6
Munster keeper Logan Carter and Charlie Mason fend off Chesterton's Gage Torres in the second half at Goshen High School Saturday evening. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
101820-spt-bso-gosfinal_1
Chesterton's Zack Bowser, Charlie Eaton and Nick Biel celebrate the Trojans' Class 3A regional championship win over Munster at Goshen Saturday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
101820-spt-bso-gosfinal_2
Chesterton's Liam Grimes bests Munster's Charlie Mason as he shoots for the goal to put Chesterton up 2-0 in the second half of the Regional Championship at Goshen High School Saturday evening. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
101820-spt-bso-gosfinal_9
Chesterton's Ryan O'Dell gets to the ball after beating Munster goalie Logan Carter with Gianluca Scalzo moving in to defend the open goal in the second half of the Regional Championship game at Goshen High School Saturday evening. O'Dell got the ball to Josh Wadowski who scored giving the Trojans a 1-0 lead. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Michigan City business
Darius Bartkus, of Beverly Shores, kite surfs Thursday off the beach at Michigan City’s Washington Park.
John Luke
Michigan City merchants reeling after missing out on beach season
Darius Bartkus, of Beverly Shores, kite surfs Thursday off the beach at Michigan City’s Washington Park.
John Luke, The Times
Michigan City Business
Jack Weber minds the Unsalted No Sharks apparel store on Franklin Street in Michigan City. "It's been dramatic," shop owner Bob Weber said of the pandemic's impact on businesses. "It's hurting everybody in town. When the people come, you just make more money. I talked to a restaurant owner who said, 'I don't know how much longer I can hang on.'"
John Luke, The Times
Michigan City Business
People visit Michigan City’s beach at Washington Park. Following a season of beach restrictions or closures, Michigan City businesses are suffering after losing out on key beach season this year due to COVID-19.
John Luke, The Times
3A girls soccer regional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Crown Point's Zoey Wells, center, reacts after a goal against Chesterton on Saturday during a 3A regional semifinal in South Bend.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3A girls soccer regional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Crown Point's Emma Adams, left, knocks the ball away from Chesterton's Grace Bamber on Saturday during a 3A regional semifinal in South Bend.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3A girls soccer regional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Crown Point's Erin Harrison, left, works against Chesterton's Ingrid Hurst on Saturday during a 3A regional semifinal in South Bend.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3A girls soccer regional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Chesterton's Sydney Stott, right, gets the ball past Crown Point's Emma Adams on Saturday during a 3A regional semifinal in South Bend.
Kale Wilk, The Times
United Against Racism Rally, Gary
Gina Bell, of Dyer, joins around 50 people from some 20 Northwest Indiana organizations Saturday on the steps of Gary City Hall for a rally supporting social justice causes.
John Luke, The Times
United Against Racism Rally, Gary
From left: Ellie Belli, Brandy Sacino, and Erica Burnett, all of Highland and members of the Highland United Against Hate organization listen to speakers Saturday at Gary City Hall as around 50 people from Some 20 Northwest Indiana organizations, including social justice, union, religious, immigrant rights and community groups came together Saturday on the steps of Gary City Hall for a rally to take a stand against police killings in Gary and support a civilian review board, to honor Breonna Taylor and to oppose forced sterilizations of immigrants and deportation at the Gary Airport.
John Luke
United Against Racism Rally, Gary
Ellie Belli, of Highland and a member of the Highland United Against Hate organization listens to speakers Saturday at Gary City Hall as around 50 people from Some 20 Northwest Indiana organizations, including social justice, union, religious, immigrant rights and community groups came together Saturday on the steps of Gary City Hall for a rally to take a stand against police killings in Gary and support a civilian review board, to honor Breonna Taylor and to oppose forced sterilizations of immigrants and deportation at the Gary Airport.
John Luke
United Against Racism Rally, Gary
Brandy Sacino, of Highland and a member of the Higland United Against Hate organization joins around 50 people from Some 20 Northwest Indiana organizations, including social justice, union, religious, immigrant rights and community groups came together Saturday on the steps of Gary City Hall for a rally to take a stand against police killings in Gary and support a civilian review board, to honor Breonna Taylor and to oppose forced sterilizations of immigrants and deportation at the Gary Airport.
John Luke
3A girls soccer regional final: Chesterton vs. South Bend St. Joseph
Chesterton's Sydney Stott, right, tries to hold off South Bend St. Joseph's Natalie Moore on Saturday during a 3A regional semifinal in South Bend.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3A girls soccer regional final: Chesterton vs. South Bend St. Joseph
Chesterton's Addy Joiner, left, attempts a shot while South Bend St. Joseph's Isabella Troester tries to block on Saturday during a 3A regional final in South Bend.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3A girls soccer regional final: Chesterton vs. South Bend St. Joseph
South Bend St. Joseph's Natalie Moore, left, and Chesterton's Sydney Stott fight for an incoming ball on Saturday during a 3A regional semifinal in South Bend.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3A girls soccer regional final: Chesterton vs. South Bend St. Joseph
Chesterton's Carley Balas, left, records a save on Saturday during a 3A regional semifinal in South Bend.
Kale Wilk, The Times
101720-nws-hamacc_01
Dave Ryan was one of several guest speakers at the event for HACC's new Precision Machining Academy in East Chicago on Friday.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
101720-nws-hamacc_02
Ivy Tech Lake County Campus Chancellor Luis Gonzalez speaks to visitors in East Chicago on Friday afternoon.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
101720-nws-hamacc_10
A Hammond Area Career Center employee provides visitors with a demo of the Haas VF-1 machine on Friday afternoon in East Chicago.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
101720-nws-hamacc_09
Equipped with various tools and other machinery, Hammond Area Career Center has recently expanded thanks to its new Precision Machining Academy in East Chicago.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional volleyball championship
Crown Point’s Erica Packwood hits the ball while Chesterton’s Emma Ekblaw, left, Ella Rodriguezz and Katie Nelson defend Saturday in Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional volleyball championship.
John Luke
Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional volleyball championship
Chcesterrton’s Meghan Gaffigan slams a ball while Crown Point ’s Kyla Oppenhuis defends Saturday in Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional volleyball championship.
John Luke
Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional volleyball championship
Crown Point’s Rachael Rossman digs a ball during the Bulldog’s 3-0 win of Chesterton’s Trojans Saturday in Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional volleyball championship.
John Luke
Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional volleyball championship
Crown Point players celebrate their 3-0 win over Chesterton Saturday in Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional volleyball championship.
John Luke
Crown Point Library
Elaine Ciomi, of Crown Point, reads through magazines and newspapers on Monday at the Crown Point Community Library. Tables for sitting and reading in the library are spaced out and feature signs advising patrons to maintain social distancing.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point Library
Julie Wendorf, left, director of the Crown Point Community Library, helps Lori Eidson check out books Monday. Plexiglass screens from
VKF Renzel help provide a barrier between librarians and patrons.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point Library
Kara Graper, a page at the Crown Point Community Library, re-shelves books on Monday. Returned books and library materials are left in quarantine bins for three days before being reopened and placed back on shelves.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lowell at Andrean football
Andrean's Robby Ballentine hauls in a pass from quarterback Joe Cimino in the first quarter with Lowell's Reec Ison and Michael Eriks defending Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lowell at Andrean football
Andrean's Cam Thornton hauls in a touchdown reception with Lowell's Riley Bank trailing in the second quarter at Andrean High School in Merrillville Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lowell at Andrean football
Lowell's Reec Ison catches Andrean's Ryan Walsh along the sideline in the second quarter at Andrean High School in Merrillville Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lowell at Andrean football
Andrean's Robby Vallentine reacts after a long pass reception against Lowell at Andrean High School in Merrillville Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Breanne Zolfo receives Circle of Corydon
Breanne Zolfo, left, owner of Cafe Fresco in Crown Point, poses for a photo with parents Mike, center, and Mickey Zolfo on Tuesday outside the Old Courthouse in Crown Point. Zolfo received the Circle of Corydon award.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Breanne Zolfo receives Circle of Corydon
Indiana state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, left, gestures with her hand to a shirt sported by Jessica Warzyniak, center, of Crown Point, that reads "CP loves Bre." The shirt refers to Cafe Fresco owner Breanne Zolfo, right, who received the Circle of Corydon award on Tuesday outside the Old Courthouse.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Breanne Zolfo receives Circle of Corydon
Indiana state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, recites the text listed on the Circle of Corydon award on Tuesday in Crown Point. Beck delivered the award to Cafe Fresco Owner Breanne Zolfo outside the Old Courthouse.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Breanne Zolfo receives Circle of Corydon
Alan Myszkowski, right, president of the Crown Point Chamber of Commerce, compliments Cafe Fresco Owner Breanne Zolfo, left, as she prepares to receive the Circle of Corydon award, delivered by Indiana state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, center, on Tuesday outside the Old Courthouse in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Morton at Gavit, football
Morton’s La’Mayne Braswell gets pushed out of bounds near the goal line during the first half Friday night at Gavit.
John Luke, The Times
Morton at Gavit, football
Gavit’s Joevan Lucas gets pulled down behind the line by Morton’s Chase Rosen Friday night at Gavit.
John Luke, The Times
Morton at Gavit, football
Morton’s Carson Johnson hoists Ken’shan Watkins celebrating a touchdown Friday night at Gavit.
John Luke, The Times
Morton at Gavit, football
Morton’s comes down with a pass and a last attempt to score from within the five yard line, but Gavir’s Marcus Rosario holds the Governor’s off Friday at Gavit.
John Luke, The Times
staffing concerns, Hobart Fire Department
Lt. Mark Reid stands at the Hobart Fire Department's Station 2. The department is considering forming an auxiliary or supplemental fire force to add more personnel to stations so they can be better staffed.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville at Chesterton football
Merrillville's Lavarion Logan, left, tries to find a hole on Friday in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville at Chesterton football
Chesterton's Colby Bullock takes a reception to the end zone on Friday in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville at Chesterton football
Merrillville's Devon Davis, left, intercepts a pass intended for Chesterton's Mitch McElfresh in the end zone on Friday in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Merrillville at Chesterton football
Chesterton's Chris Mullen runs the ball against Merrillville on Friday in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
