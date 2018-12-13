VALPARAISO — Porter County will join in any future lawsuit to recuperate the costs of the growing opioid epidemic.
Porter County Commissioners approved a professional services agreement with the Indianapolis law firm of Cohen & Malad, LLP Tuesday, joining Lake and LaPorte counties and Hammond.
Richard Shevitz, an attorney with the firm, made a presentation to the commissioners. Shevitz said his firm is pursuing claims on the behalf of several municipalities in the state aiming to hold manufacturers and distributors responsible for the rising crisis.
"Their cynical manipulation of medical data convinced doctors to prescribe (opioids) more widely," Shevitz said, adding the manipulation has ended up with more and more people becoming addicted to the drugs.
Shevitz said several lawsuits have been filed, consolidated and transferred to federal court in Cleveland, Ohio. The seven Ohio lawsuits are being fast-tracked for a trial set in September 2019 and will serve as the bellwether case in holding opioid manufacturers and distributors responsible for damages associated with the crisis.
His firm is gathering information from municipalities in Indiana to be filed in federal court following the decision in the Ohio case. Shevitz said his firm will work with the county in gathering data about the cost of the crisis to the county.
"Unfortunately, we will have quite a bit of information regarding damages in this county," said Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North.
County Attorney Scott McClure likened the potential lawsuit, and any settlement, to those involving the tobacco industry.
Costs to the county range from the cost of police to incarceration, said McClure, adding many of those who became addicted to legal opioids sought illegal drugs, such as heroin, when their prescriptions ended.
McClure said the Indianapolis firm approached the county some time ago. There will be no upfront, out-of-pockets costs to the county as they work with the firm through the discovery process, gathering information on the costs to the county and the possible damages it could claim. The agreement allows for a contingency-based fee if and when there is a successful lawsuit.