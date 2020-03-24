Porter County Council delays Tuesday meeting, plans livestream in COVID-19 response

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Council has postponed its Tuesday night meeting until Thursday and will be streaming it live in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. and the county will provide a link for residents to watch remotely.

"Pursuant to the governors orders, we are attempting to keep essential matters critical to the operation of county government functional by making sure employees, departments and vendors remain funded," the council said in a prepared statement.

The council referred to the governor's "stay at home" order" in announcing the meeting change.

