VALPARAISO — The Porter County Council got an eye-opening look at county spending Tuesday.
Elected officials and department heads submitted proposed budgets that reflect actual spending in 2018, not the original budgets approved by the council, Councilman Jeff Larson, R-At-large, said.
“That’s kind of frightening,” he said.
The general fund budgets add up to just under $41.4 million, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said.
That’s a $1.9 million increase over the 2018 budget of nearly $39.5 million. The maximum increase allowed by the state is $1.2 million, Urbanik said.
“That does not include any raises or new positions,” Urbanik said. Nor does it include any big-ticket items.
The council instructed the department heads to avoid including raises in their requests. That will be addressed at the end of the budget review process.
“We have some cutting to do,” Larson said.
Councilman Mike Jessen, R-4th, asked Urbanik to show 2017 figures for the budget and actual spending.
The 2017 budget was $38 million, and the county actually spent $37.2 million, Urbanik said.
“You have done a better job in additional appropriations,” Urbanik said. “That has helped stabilize our general fund dramatically.”
In 2017, the council authorized $830,862 in additional appropriations for the general fund.
So far this year, the council has authorized $632,683 in additional appropriations.
Not every department spends its full budget by the end of the year.
“It’s clear that plenty of the departments spent a heck of a lot more than was budgeted,” Jessen said.
Among the big-ticket requests for 2019 is $500,000 for new election equipment. That should be a priority, Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-At-large, said. It would be better to test the new equipment in a municipal election year than during a presidential election, when voter turnout is much higher, she said.
Other major requests include $600,000 for data processing equipment for the information technology department and $383,000 for buildings for the parks and recreation department.
The facilities department wants to hire a new groundskeeper, and the emergency management agency wants to make a part-time position full-time. Prosecutor Brian Gensel is asking to move two positions to the general fund instead of being supported by user fees, Urbanik said.
“We have to really sharpen our pencils,” Councilwoman Karen Conover, R-3rd, said.