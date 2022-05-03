Porter County Council newcomer’s tenure threatened

In 2020, Lombardini ran against incumbent Jim Biggs for the north county seat on the county Board of Commissioners.
Wagner is focused on public safety, infrastructure and protecting the ecosystem, he said.
Stone has been on the Duneland School Board 15 years, helping the district development one of the best mental health programs in the state, he said. Stone organized a group to discuss mental health in the county, which led to the county spending up to $25,000 on a study to determine the county’s mental health needs.
“It’s a road map going forward,” he said.
Rivas has been on the County Council for three terms. This is his third straight year as president. Rivas also sits on the county’s Redevelopment Commission and Stormwater Advisory Board.
First Methodist Church has ordered hundreds of Urkanian flags
Incumbent Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said he's proven he's committed to making Lake County safer. Two of his opponents, Richard D. Ligon and Maria D. Trajkovich, said the department needs a new leader.
Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Northwest Indiana Democrats and Republicans to pick the candidates they want representing their political party on this year's general election ballot.
Jennifer-Ruth Green, a candidate in the Region's Republican U.S. House primary, released a new campaign ad branding her most prominent opponent, former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo, as a "Never Trump Liberal."