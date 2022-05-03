 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Porter County Council newcomer’s tenure threatened

  • Updated
  • 0

VALPARAISO — In a tight race for Porter County Council District incumbent Erik Wagner was behind fellow Democrat Becky Mateja Lombardini early in the evening.

Wagner was selected by a Democratic caucus in March to replace the late Robert Poparad, a long-time public servant in Burns Harbor and county government. Wagner’s term ends Dec. 31.

Republican Ronald “Red” Stone was a clear favorite among early voters over opponent Antonio “Tony” Gutierrez in the Republican race for District 1.

Porter County Council President Jeremy Rivas was cruising toward victory against Scott Williams in the County Council District 2 Democratic primary.

Williams serves as vice president of the Portage City Council.

Jeremy Rivas

Jeremy Rivas

Wagner served on the Porter Town Council from 2016 until this year, when he resigned to join the County Council. He also served on the town’s Plan Commission and Redevelopment Commission for 10 years.

People are also reading…

In 2020, Lombardini ran against incumbent Jim Biggs for the north county seat on the county Board of Commissioners.

Wagner is focused on public safety, infrastructure and protecting the ecosystem, he said.

Stone has been on the Duneland School Board 15 years, helping the district development one of the best mental health programs in the state, he said. Stone organized a group to discuss mental health in the county, which led to the county spending up to $25,000 on a study to determine the county’s mental health needs.

“It’s a road map going forward,” he said.

Rivas has been on the County Council for three terms. This is his third straight year as president. Rivas also sits on the county’s Redevelopment Commission and Stormwater Advisory Board.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Early voting lively across Lake County

Early voting lively across Lake County

Michelle Fajman, Lake County elections director, said Friday more than 5,380 people have cast ballots in person, by mail or other means since early voting opened this month.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces $3 billion plan for electric vehicle battery production

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts