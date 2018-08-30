VALPARAISO — Ogden Dunes representatives asked the Porter County Council for help with beach nourishment and stabilization of the pavilion at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk. They’re getting letters of support rather than the $400,000 to $500,000 emergency relief they were asking for.
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes; Town Council President Tim Nelson, I-5th, and Beach Nourishment & Preservation Committee Chairman Rodger Howell asked the County Council Tuesday night for the money to get sand already being dredged to be dumped at the Portage beach, from which it would naturally flow westward.
Instead, the sand is being dumped in deeper water and flowing toward Gary’s Miller area, avoiding Ogden Dunes.
Getting it dumped on the beach would cost an additional $4 to $5 per ton.
“Sand travels around the lake in a clockwise fashion,” Tallian explained. But when a breakwall or other manmade structure in the lake blocks the natural flow, beaches to the west of the structure are starved while unwanted sand piles up on the east side until it is dredged.
The Indiana Ports Commission’s breakwall at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor is the cause of the erosion in Portage and Ogden Dunes, Tallian said.
“We have no beach in Ogden Dunes now,” Tallian said as she showed photos of the town’s shoreline to the council.
The Portage park’s beach is nearly gone, and a walkway there collapsed after storms eroded its support. The award-winning pavilion is also in danger, Tallian said.
County Council members expressed their sympathy and understanding Tuesday night, but tapping the interest money from the sale of Porter Hospital to pay for the emergency beach nourishment would require the unanimous vote of all seven members of the council plus all three members of the Board of Commissioners. Together, they serve as the board of directors of the Porter County Foundation, which controls the money.
“We’re a board that can send a letter, write a resolution,” Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-large.