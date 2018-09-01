VALPARAISO — A routine money transfer at last week’s Porter County Council meeting turned into a discussion of whether and how to fund longevity pay for employees in the future.
The council took $140,000 out of the riverboat casino fund and $100,000 out of the general fund to cover the first payout for longevity pay in 2018.
Another payment is looming, with the Board of Commissioners and council undecided on where the money will come from.
The riverboat fund also pays for money for undercover police officers, which will take $90,000 this year, leaving just over $30,000 in the fund.
Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-large, asked why the commissioners recommended the general fund be tapped for the longevity payment.
“We are carving away at that safety net,” he said.
County Attorney Scott McClure said the commissioners have previously recommended the use of County Economic Development Income Tax money for that purpose, but that would have required a vote by the commissioners.
CEDIT is also a safety net for the county, Whitten said.
McClure suggested spreading out the payments, June and December, to ease the cash flow.
Whitten said whether and how to fund longevity pay will need to be discussed when the County Council discusses the 2019 budget in September.
“We need to be very aware of these general fund hits,” he said.