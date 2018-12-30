VALPARAISO — Karen Conover dabbed tears from her eyes during a recent Porter County Council meeting. It was her last, after 18 years as a public official.
"Some things change, and some things remain the same," Conover, R-3rd, said, adding she always tried to "put politics in her pocket" as she worked to make the best decisions for county residents.
Conover initially served as an at-large council representative, but served the 3rd District for the last 10 years.
She said the council worked well together and, in her tenure, saw the construction of a new jail, the bankrupticies of two steel mills which impacted the county's finances, the sale of the hospital and the creation of the Porter County Foundation, which made Porter County the "most fiscally sound county in the state."
Conover, who will continue working in Valparaiso city clerk-treasurer's office, was lauded by fellow council members for being their mentor, giving advice and being a "steady hand."
"You are a breath of fresh air. You epitomize what a public official should be like," fellow council member Mike Jessen, R-4th, said.
Conover was presented a plaque by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, naming her a Distinguished Hoosier by Gov. Eric Holcomb, and a plaque from the council itself recognizing her service.
"A lot of good can and will happen if you cooperate and put politics aside," Conover said.