VALPARAISO — The 135-year-old Porter County Courthouse is showing its age. That’s changing, though, with a nearly $2.7 million makeover.
This week, the courthouse renovations will get into high gear.
The courthouse today looks different than it did when it was built in 1883. A fire in 1934 gutted the building. A 1937 reconstruction of the building didn’t include the original tower, which was destroyed in the fire.
The exterior has been getting a facelift this summer, with crumbling masonry, missing ornamentation and leaky windows being replaced.
Next up are extensive interior renovations and some additional exterior changes.
A secure parking lot for judges will be developed on the east side of the courthouse square, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, has said.
At 4 p.m. Tuesday, on the courthouse's Lincolnway lawn, the Board of Commissioners will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the next phase of the work.
Included in this round are restroom renovations, overall finishes and making the building more accessible for people who have physical disabilities.
The work was scheduled to avoid disrupting the Popcorn Festival held earlier this month.
The courthouse renovations are part of a major plan to improve the county’s buildings, including the Expo Center, the entrance to the Porter County Administration Center in downtown Valparaiso, the old jail at 157 S. Franklin St. in Valparaiso, the north county government complex in Portage, a new building on the grounds there to be shared with Portage Township offices, and a new building for highway crews and others near Haven Hollow Park in South Haven.