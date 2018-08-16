VALPARAISO — The 135-year-old Porter County Courthouse downtown is getting a face-lift with new windows installed and masonry work being done, but those won’t be the only noticeable changes.
A secure parking lot for judges is planned on the east side of the courthouse square, a requirement in the post-9/11 era.
That parking lot will be fenced with access limited. The general public will enter through the south side of the building, off Indiana Avenue. The Lincolnway entrance will be closed.
The next round of construction work also includes restroom renovations, overall finishes and making the building more accessible for people who have physical disabilities.
“This will also make that building ADA-compliant,” Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said. The federal government is adamant about requiring buildings comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act when major work is done, he said.
Work on the perimeter of the building will begin mid-September, so the Popcorn Festival won’t be disrupted.
Inside renovations will be done one floor at a time to minimize the impact on people using the courthouse. Restroom renovations won’t begin until the new fixtures and materials arrive so the facilities can reopen as quickly as possible.
Contracts for the next round of work at the courthouse were awarded this week by the board of commissioners. The total for that work came to $1,386,210.
The bids came in about $288,000 under budget, said Dion Kasouros of Skillman Corp., which is project manager for the county’s current construction projects.
“I think we need to pat ourselves on the back a little bit — cautiously,” Good said.
With a building that old, though, surprises are likely to pop up as work begins.
“We’re going to get some aha moments when we have to deal with things,” Good said.
Contracts for courthouse renovations awarded this week include:
- General trades: Gariup Construction, $1,086,500
- Flooring: Midwest Tile & Interiors, $55,775
- Mechanical/plumbing: Gatlin Plumbing & Heating, $71,500
- Electrical: EMCOR Hyre Electric, $172,435