PORTAGE — Porter County Democratic Party Chairman Jeff Chidester blamed the County Council and county election board Saturday for the November general election disaster.
Chidester also said Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson shares in the blame for not stepping in after knowing in advance a train wreck of an election was in the making.
Chidester said the now-former County Clerk Karen Martin, a Republican, was left in charge despite having no prior experience running an election.
Martin never would have been in that position had the election board and council come to terms on keeping the Porter County Voter Registration Office in charge of the election, he said.
"That’s the beginning of the end right there," Chidester said while playing a video of February's volatile meeting of the Porter County Council.
The friction was over Kathy Kozuszek, the Democrat director of the Porter County Voter Registration Office, refusing to run the election.
She cited her overtime pay being taken away despite the extensive hours in the several weeks prior to an election.
Kozuszek is Chidester's wife. Her husband said the election board could have forced her to run the election.
Instead, Chidester said, the election board proposed handing over the reins to the clerk.
In Indiana, elections are supposed to be run by the county clerk.
For 20 years prior to November, however, the voter registration office ran the election in Porter County.
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, said the state was aware for years that Porter County was in violation but didn’t force compliance because of past elections being run well.
The election board’s proposal was met with considerable backlash from the council, and amid shouting from both sides, Martin volunteered to run the election.
Her offer was not rejected even though Martin had never run an election, Chidester said.
Chidester said among the problems early on were poorly trained poll workers accepting ballots without the required initials from about 150 people casting early ballots.
Attempts were made to contact everyone, but Chidester wasn't sure if all of the people recast their ballots.
Some people didn't receive ballots after sending in their applications to vote absentee, he said.
One reason for a shortage of poll workers was some people not being called back after volunteering, Chidester said.
He said the chaos leading up to the election was known even at the state level, but no one stepped in to fix things. The result was that it took three days to count 19,000 early ballots.
Moseley was reluctant to blame anyone specifically but felt inexperience and reluctance or inability to reach out for help was at play.
"I think it was a perfect storm of people believing that they were powerless because of their lack of knowledge and experience of running an election," he said.
Moseley said one piece of legislation at the Statehouse would mandate early votes be counted at one central location instead of returned to precincts for counting.
He said the same bill also would increase the number of election board members in Porter County from three to five and would require bipartisan decisions from the board for matters to move forward.
Moseley said he’s hopeful the measure will be approved before the General Assembly adjourns for the year at the end of April.
Chidester said solutions pursued locally include recruiting in the schools to increase the supply of poll workers and reducing the number of precincts to cut down on the number of poll workers needed.
He said increase pay for poll workers to $200, from $40, also is being discussed.
The next election will be in hands of the new county clerk, Democrat Jessica Bailey, who is working hard to prepare herself for the task, Chidester said.