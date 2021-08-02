Porter County deputy prosecutor getting 9% pay raise

VALPARAISO — Reorganizing the Porter County prosecutor’s office means a big raise for the senior deputy.
That position will see a pay increase to $90,827, from $83,040, a 9.3% raise. The salary for the domestic violence deputy was cut to $75,000, from $82,787, to free up money for the senior deputy.
“I have a problem with the senior deputy getting a raise,” Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st, said.
How will the others in the office react, Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, asked.
Prosecutor Gary Germann said a number of employees were bumped up when David Urbanski left to become a magistrate in Lake Superior Court, County Division 4, in Hammond.
The overall budget hasn’t increased, he stressed.
Councilman Mike Brickner, R-at large, said elected officials and department heads should be able to manage their own staffs, working within their budget.
The raise for the senior deputy was appropriate so a lawyer with 31 years of experience wouldn’t earn the same amount as an attorney with seven years of experience, Germann said.
In other business, the council this week authorized adding $8,000 to transport fugitives. That fund, which is drying up, needed the injection to address court orders to collect fugitives from California and Ohio back to Porter County.
The council also approved transferring $3,300 from salaries to hourly to cover the cost of a Porter Superior Court 4 part-time employee covering a full-time vacancy temporarily. The part-time employee will become full time in mid-August.
Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, asked for details about the request, but neither Judge Christopher Buckley nor anyone from his staff attended the council meeting.
“This is why we ask department heads and elected officials to be here” when requesting something from the council, Rivas said.
The council also approved $450,000 for enough crack seal materials for about 80 miles of pavement and $40,000 for a hot box to allow the use of hot asphalt mix for patching roads. The hot mix is about half the cost of cold mix and performs better.