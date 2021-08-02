Porter County deputy prosecutor getting 9% pay raise

VALPARAISO — Reorganizing the Porter County prosecutor’s office means a big raise for the senior deputy.

That position will see a pay increase to $90,827, from $83,040, a 9.3% raise. The salary for the domestic violence deputy was cut to $75,000, from $82,787, to free up money for the senior deputy.

“I have a problem with the senior deputy getting a raise,” Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st, said.

How will the others in the office react, Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, asked.

Prosecutor Gary Germann said a number of employees were bumped up when David Urbanski left to become a magistrate in Lake Superior Court, County Division 4, in Hammond.

The overall budget hasn’t increased, he stressed.

Councilman Mike Brickner, R-at large, said elected officials and department heads should be able to manage their own staffs, working within their budget.

The raise for the senior deputy was appropriate so a lawyer with 31 years of experience wouldn’t earn the same amount as an attorney with seven years of experience, Germann said.