Porter County election officials align polling places

VALPARAISO — Even as candidates continue to file for the primary election, Porter County election officials are getting details for voting nailed down.

Filings close at noon Feb. 7.

The Election Board recently approved moving polling places that affect some voters in Center and Westchester townships.

Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey shared details.

In Center Township, voters in precincts 15 and 21 will cast ballots May 5 at Cooks Corners Elementary School instead of First Presbyterian Church. Center 16 is shifted to Heavilin Elementary School from the county Emergency Management Agency building. Center 30 is moving from the Jamestown Apartments community building to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

In Westchester Township, precinct 17’s new polling place will be Ethel Jones Elementary School in Portage. The previous polling place, the Oak Tree Commons community building, is being razed.

Early voting will take place at the North County Government Complex in Portage, the Porter County Administration Building in Valparaiso, Chesterton Town Hall and the Hebron Community Center, with Union Township Fire Department’s station 2 likely to be added.