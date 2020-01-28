Porter County election officials align polling places

VALPARAISO — Even as candidates continue to file for the primary election, Porter County election officials are getting details for voting nailed down.
Filings close at noon Feb. 7.
The Election Board recently approved moving polling places that affect some voters in Center and Westchester townships.
Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey shared details.
In Center Township, voters in precincts 15 and 21 will cast ballots May 5 at Cooks Corners Elementary School instead of First Presbyterian Church. Center 16 is shifted to Heavilin Elementary School from the county Emergency Management Agency building. Center 30 is moving from the Jamestown Apartments community building to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
In Westchester Township, precinct 17’s new polling place will be Ethel Jones Elementary School in Portage. The previous polling place, the Oak Tree Commons community building, is being razed.
Early voting will take place at the North County Government Complex in Portage, the Porter County Administration Building in Valparaiso, Chesterton Town Hall and the Hebron Community Center, with Union Township Fire Department’s station 2 likely to be added.
Hours and dates will be set at the Election Board’s February meeting, but two Saturdays, April 25 and May 2, are already planned, Bailey said. Voting will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on those Saturdays, she said.
Election officials are also reaching out to schools, with plans to continue to use 16- and 17-year-olds as poll workers. While older poll workers have valuable historical knowledge, younger workers are often more comfortable with newer technology like the electronic poll books that have replaced paper visions. Students must have a minimum of a 3.0 grade-point average to work the polls.
All poll workers must undergo training before election day.