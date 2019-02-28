VALPARAISO — With two months to go before the May 7 primary election, Porter County election officials say everything is “on target” for a smooth election day.
Officials are being extra cautious the county doesn’t have a repeat of last November’s election, when polling places opened hours late due to a lack of poll workers and resulted in vote totals being released days after the election.
Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said this week $1.8 million in new electronic voting equipment has been delivered, assembled and already used for training.
Bailey said the new equipment is not in response to last year’s issues, which were due more to human errors than caused by equipment.
"The equipment was aging. We don’t want to try new equipment in a presidential election because it has a greater turnout," Bailey said.
Under the new system, voters will sign in using an electronic poll book, and a ballot unique to them will be printed, Bailey said.
Ballots will be fed into a touchscreen machine where people can cast their votes with the ability to go back and make changes. After reviewing and approving the vote on screen, the ballot is returned to the voter marked with the choices. It is then fed into a counter, leaving a paper trail of the vote.
Bailey, in a report to the Porter County Council this week, said they are now hiring trainers and election workers for early voting and absentee ballots.
At question, she said, is the number of polling places that will have to be opened on May 7.
Because it is a municipal election, only communities with contested races will host elections.
She said she is still working on getting clarification about a possible Duneland School Corp. referendum. While the School Board approved a referendum to re-establish its 2012 referendum at its Feb. 4 meeting, school officials have yet to turn in the appropriate paperwork to place the referendum on the ballot.
If the paperwork is completed by deadline, Bailey said, additional polling places will have to open and additional poll workers hired to cover the entire Duneland school district.
At the most, she said, if the referendum makes the ballot, they will have to hire some 260 poll workers for election day.
She said her office is compiling a list, but first must get lists of potential workers from the county Republican and Democratic chairmen.
Once hired, poll workers will undergo three hours of training. Training sessions will be held in Hebron, Portage, Valparaiso and Chesterton.
Anyone interested in working election day should contact their party chairman or Bailey’s office to have their names put on a list.