VALPARAISO — Porter County election officials hope to set a state precedent by buying a votemobile in time for this year’s primary.
“This is a big election. We want to make it as voter-friendly as possible,” elections board member Jeff Chidester said.
The county Board of Elections and Registration voted Thursday to show their support for the $62,750 purchase of a 2020 Starcraft Starlite — Valparaiso residents will recognize that style of vehicle because of the V-Line buses — to transport election equipment to polling places and training sessions and for use as a mobile polling place for early voting.
In previous years, election officials here have relied on vehicles from the maintenance department and even the county coroner to transport equipment.
“It was a little creepy,” County Clerk Jessica Bailey said, to use the coroner’s vehicle and have to remove the gurney to accommodate election equipment.
With the new vehicle, the county would be able to take the mobile polling place to Lakeland Park in Burns Harbor, Pennsy Park in Kouts and Haven Hollow Park in South Haven for early voting, she said.
“It’s a different approach than has been used in Indiana,” Bailey said. “It has been used in other states.”
Having the vehicle available could also be a big help on Election Day, she said.
“If a machine goes down, we don’t have to scramble at the last minute to figure out how to get one there,” she said.
The purchase would require the County Council’s approval. Bailey said she has given the council members all the information they have requested, “and then some,” in hopes of getting the vehicle in time to use it in the primary election.
Bailey and Chidester said they hope the council will approve the request because election officials returned more than the vehicle’s cost to the general fund after it was unspent last year.