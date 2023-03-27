VALPARAISO — The Porter County Election Board continues to deal with late campaign finance reports. Now it wants to send a message that even if the board is lenient, there will be a minimum fine.

State law provides for a penalty of $50 per day, up to $1,000 plus investigative costs, for late reports unless the county Election Board unanimously waives or reduces the fine.

The penalty is less for reports that need to be corrected.

Porter County has an online portal for reports to be filed. Candidates or their treasurers can even update reports daily or weekly to make it easier to finish the reports near the deadline. Reports can be done on paper, too.

One of the late reports the Election Board addressed at its most recent meeting was from unopposed Duneland School Board candidate Brandon Kroft. County Councilman Ronald “Red” Stone represented Kroft, who was out of town.

Stone said Kroft bought a $1,000 ad. Kroft was prepared to pay the $1,000 fine, but Stone talked him out of it. “I think it would be a bad look” if nonpartisan candidates like those running for school board seats were fined, Stone said. “If this was an R or a D, God love them, then fine them.”

Regardless of whether it’s his own money or not, a candidate is required to open a committee with that expense reported within 10 days, said Becky Rauch, assistant director of the county’s Elections & Registration Office.

“He did not file it, and obviously there’s no doubt about that,” Stone said.

“We don’t want to discourage anyone from running for public office, including school board,” Election Board member Ethan Lowe said. He suggested reducing the fine to perhaps $100. “At that point, it’s mostly just a cost recovery,” he said.

“Some of what we’re doing is messaging here,” board President Paul Rausch said.

Kroft was assessed a $100 fine.

Frankie Harris, who ran for Hebron School Board, was also called on the carpet for not filing the proper paperwork.

Harris said she attended the workshop for candidates offered by the county but missed the part about campaign finance reporting requirements. Kenard Taylor, who created the PowerPoint presentation used for the class, said every attendee gets a printout of the slides.

Harris isn’t the only candidate who runs for office, loses, and incorrectly thinks that’s the end. They still need to fill out the necessary reports, Rauch said.

“We go above and beyond to inform people and educate and train people,” Lowe said.

The board fined Harris $100 and asked board attorney Monica Conrad and the election staff to determine who much notifying the candidates of delinquent reports actually costs the taxpayers.

Rauch said the full slate of poll workers needed for the May 2 primary is already in place. The office is lining up alternates.

Early voting begins April 17. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 22 and April 29; and 8:30 a.m. to noon on May 1.

Locations include Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway; North County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road in Portage. Valparaiso Fire Training Center, 355 Evans Ave. in Valparaiso, and Porter County Administration Building, 55 Indiana Ave., Suite 102A, in Valparaiso.

