WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Porter County Expo Center has a deep trench down the middle of the floor, a sign of how extensive the current remodeling project is.
The county is spending $3.2 million over nine months to rejuvenate the 35-year-old facility. It’s part of a $30 million capital spending plan to update county buildings in need of repairs, replace bridges and improve drainage.
The Expo Center's appearance will be dramatically different when the work is done. But it’s what’s inside that counts.
“When they started digging up that sewer line, I was so excited,” Expo Center and Fairgrounds Director Lori Daly said.
The crumbling sewer needed attention with increasing frequency, she said. The other mechanicals needed work, too.
Much of the credit goes to Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, who understands construction because of his career in building hotels, Daly said. He helped the Board of Commissioners and County Council see that the county’s buildings needed attention.
“Either they do something with the property they own, or it’s just going to fall apart,” she said.
The Expo Center was losing business. Something had to be done.
Banquet centers generally top out at 400 to 450 seats, she said. The Expo Center can seat 850, with two additional buildings adding 600 and 400, respectively, for large events.
Expo Center operations are generally self-supporting. Daly said once the construction is done and business is thriving, she hopes to create a capital improvements fund.
Beyond mechanical issues like electrical and plumbing, there will be changes throughout.
The front entry will be extended about 10 feet. The new interior doors will be where the exterior doors now stand.
Inside, the lobby will be larger. Two new easily accessible restrooms will be added, and the existing ones will become compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The interior will be “clean and crisp and functional and durable,” Daly said.
The main hall will have dark carpeting — “The foot traffic here is extreme,” Daily said — and fabric will go up the walls. Sound baffles are being added. It is, after all, a pole barn.
Three 90-inch monitors will be added for presentations. Just put it on a thumb drive, and the Expo Center will be able to show it.
A patio is being added on the south side of the building, making the adjacent room more wedding-friendly.
Glass doors are being added to bring in more light.
Until the building reopens, Daly and her assistant are working out of a trailer in the parking lot.
She hopes the building will reopen in May.
“Sales for next year are going fairly decent,” she said.
A new logo is being designed, other marketing materials will soon be assembled.
Daly said she will make a big push to host more weddings.
“There’s 52 weekends, and we need to be filling them all,” she said.
“Give me a couple of years, and we’ll be thriving.”