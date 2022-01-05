Porter County government cleared for virtual work as COVID-19 surges; offices remain open

VALPARAISO — Due to the steep increase in COVID-19 infections underway, Porter County government is allowing some staff to work from home, Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, confirmed Wednesday morning.
County government offices will remain open and functioning, she said.
"We expect this to be short term, and our goal is to make certain we have healthy employees available to serve our citizens in all departments," Blaney said.
Visitors to any of the county-owned buildings are required to wear protective face masks, she said.
The development comes as the state and nation are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases that is testing the health care system, the Indiana Department of Health said Wednesday morning. The surge is due largely to the highly infectious Omicron variant.
"On Tuesday, the state reported 8,533 new cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 20.5 percent," the IDOH said.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box is recovering at home after becoming reinfected with COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday morning.
Box tested positive through a rapid test Tuesday morning after becoming symptomatic the night before, the state said.
It was announced a day earlier that rapid COVID-19 testing at state and local health departments now is limited to individuals 18 and younger, and those aged 50 and older experiencing symptoms of the disease.
"This change is necessary due to the national shortage of rapid antigen tests and is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibody are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered," the IDOH said.
Data released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Health show 8,533 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, on top of the 20,584 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state between Friday and Sunday — despite limited testing opportunities due to the New Year's holiday and severe winter weather.
Find a testing location at coronavirus.in.gov. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.