Porter County government cleared for virtual work as COVID-19 surges; offices remain open

Box tested positive through a rapid test Tuesday morning after becoming symptomatic the night before, the state said.

It was announced a day earlier that rapid COVID-19 testing at state and local health departments now is limited to individuals 18 and younger, and those aged 50 and older experiencing symptoms of the disease.

"This change is necessary due to the national shortage of rapid antigen tests and is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibody are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered," the IDOH said.

Data released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Health show 8,533 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, on top of the 20,584 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state between Friday and Sunday — despite limited testing opportunities due to the New Year's holiday and severe winter weather.