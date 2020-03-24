You are the owner of this article.
Porter County government sending employees home in face of COVID-19
Porter County government sending employees home in face of COVID-19

VALPARAISO — Porter County government is scaling back its work crew and keeping most buildings closed to the public through at least April 7. The move is in response to Gov. Eric Holcomb's order for Hoosiers to stay home for anything but the essentials to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staffing at county buildings will be reduced to skeleton crews, and when possible, employees will be allowed to work from home, the commissioners said.

The county is asking the public for patience when accessing government services and to use emails rather than telephone calls. Information on various county departments can be obtained at porterco.org/departments.

County government is also in the process of developing a teleconferencing system to live-stream public meetings online.

The steps were taken the same day it was learned Porter County has its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"As testing has increased in Porter County, we anticipate that the number of confirmed reported cases will increase over the coming week," the commissioners said. "We urge our citizens to remain calm and vigilant."

