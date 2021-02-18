Porter County Health Department acts swiftly to keep vaccine appointments in wake of delivery delay

Heavy snowfall delayed weekly vaccine deliveries, causing thousands of Hoosiers’ appointments to be canceled as health departments ran out of supplies. The LaPorte County Health Department was among the agencies who had to reschedule appointments originally set for Friday, Saturday and Monday.

The times of the appointments will stay the same, but the days are shifting accordingly: Saturday appointments will be moved to Feb. 23 and Monday appointments will be moved to Feb. 25. Friday’s appointments are being rescheduled throughout the week of Feb. 22nd.

Employees are contacting those with appointments and anyone with questions can contact the LaPorte County Health Department at 219-325-5563.

It is anticipated the state’s vaccine distribution system will get back to normal in coming days and vaccine eligibility could be expanded to Hoosiers age 60 to 64 as soon as next week, if sufficient vaccine supply is available.

The Indiana State Department of Health said anyone who missed getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine due to the weather can receive it up to 42 days following the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and still be fully immunized against COVID-19. The second shot usually is given 21 or 28 days after the first.