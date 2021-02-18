Porter County Health Department acts swiftly to keep vaccine appointments in wake of delivery delay

After weather hazards halted shipments of the coronavirus vaccine across the state, the Porter County Health Department staff jumped into action to keep vaccinations coming to residents.
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney said after the weekly supply wasn’t delivered on Monday, staff knew that they did not have enough vaccines reserved to last through Thursday.
Porter County Health Department staff called several facilities and counties to gather enough vaccines to last through the weekend. They received enough from Lake, Newton and Jasper counties to stay in operation until the next shipment arrives Monday.
“I am very proud of them,” Blaney said. “They have just had an incredible week and these efforts have shown how determined they are to get the vaccines to the community.”
In addition, Blaney said that Porter County was the only health department that stayed open on Tuesday for vaccine distribution, with the Porter County Expo Center serving as the vaccination site. She said the highway department and the facility’s staff worked to clear the snow and 400 people showed up, which is the average amount of individuals who come to the site daily.
“When I was greeting people Tuesday, everyone was so appreciative and grateful, saying how they have looked forward to getting their vaccine for so long,” Blaney said.
Heavy snowfall delayed weekly vaccine deliveries, causing thousands of Hoosiers’ appointments to be canceled as health departments ran out of supplies. The LaPorte County Health Department was among the agencies who had to reschedule appointments originally set for Friday, Saturday and Monday.
The times of the appointments will stay the same, but the days are shifting accordingly: Saturday appointments will be moved to Feb. 23 and Monday appointments will be moved to Feb. 25. Friday’s appointments are being rescheduled throughout the week of Feb. 22nd.
Employees are contacting those with appointments and anyone with questions can contact the LaPorte County Health Department at 219-325-5563.
It is anticipated the state’s vaccine distribution system will get back to normal in coming days and vaccine eligibility could be expanded to Hoosiers age 60 to 64 as soon as next week, if sufficient vaccine supply is available.
The Indiana State Department of Health said anyone who missed getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine due to the weather can receive it up to 42 days following the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and still be fully immunized against COVID-19. The second shot usually is given 21 or 28 days after the first.
Blaney said she looks forward to the coming week when things will be back on track.
“This is how to best beat the pandemic, all hands on deck working together,” Blaney said. “We are very grateful to the other counties that worked with us.”