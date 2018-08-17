VALPARAISO — Porter County has commissioned a study of traffic and anticipated development along a two-lane stretch of U.S. 6 in hopes of getting the highway widened sooner.
That span of highway is between Meridian Road and Calumet Avenue. Except for a stretch of U.S. 6 farther east, it’s the last remaining two-lane section of the highway in Porter County.
“It’s becoming a very, very busy corridor,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good said.
American Structurepoint is being paid $22,120 to do the study.
The county could have had its own people do the traffic count, Good said, but the Indiana Department of Transportation wants the numbers to come from one of its own preferred consultants.
Good said he met with INDOT officials and state representatives to make the case for putting the project on INDOT’s five-year plan to expedite construction.
“I think we all feel that that is a section of road that needs to be updated and widened,” Good said.
With Porter Regional Hospital in that corridor, nearby development is likely to occur.
“We now have development guidelines in place for that area,” Good said, so future traffic counts can be included in the study.
The two-lane highway “is really stunting our ability for economic growth, particularly in that area,” he said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners also approved a contract with The Planning Workshop Inc. to help the county review its subdivision control ordinances.
The consultant will be paid $100 per hour.
County Attorney Scott McClure said the county is aware the number of available lots in planned subdivisions is dwindling, so the county wants to make sure the ordinances reflect what the county is trying accomplish in new developments.
Any changes proposed will be subject to public hearings, he said.