Porter County increasing staffing levels at government buildings

VALPARAISO — Skeleton crews at Porter County government buildings are going to be fleshed out more starting Monday.

Since the stay-at-home order was first issued last March, many county employees have been rotating in and out of the county’s buildings, in shifts, to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The intent was to keep county government functioning even if some of the employees contracted the virus.

Dozens of county employees did get COVID-19, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North said. He’s one of them.

County employees have still been working, just going back and forth between working at a county building and working at home, County Attorney Scott McClure said. “It’s just that were taking that rotational skeleton crew off.”

Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said it’s time to bring the employees back to the pre-pandemic version of normal.

“The numbers are really starting to recede here in the county,” Good said. Only 17 new cases in the county were reported Tuesday, Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said. The county is in the orange category, the second-highest threat level, and Good said it’s not far from dropping to yellow.