Porter County increasing staffing levels at government buildings

VALPARAISO — Skeleton crews at Porter County government buildings are going to be fleshed out more starting Monday.
Since the stay-at-home order was first issued last March, many county employees have been rotating in and out of the county’s buildings, in shifts, to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The intent was to keep county government functioning even if some of the employees contracted the virus.
Dozens of county employees did get COVID-19, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North said. He’s one of them.
County employees have still been working, just going back and forth between working at a county building and working at home, County Attorney Scott McClure said. “It’s just that were taking that rotational skeleton crew off.”
Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said it’s time to bring the employees back to the pre-pandemic version of normal.
“The numbers are really starting to recede here in the county,” Good said. Only 17 new cases in the county were reported Tuesday, Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said. The county is in the orange category, the second-highest threat level, and Good said it’s not far from dropping to yellow.
Employees and visitors will still be required to wear masks. Other protections have been put in place, too.
“At the front door, there’s a big thermal camera,” Good said. That detects people who enter the building with a high fever, one of the symptoms of COVID-19.
The commissioners complimented the county health department, information technology and maintenance crews, auditor’s office and others for going above and beyond during the pandemic.
“People have been doing things they haven’t done before,” Good said. Employees from the county’s venues, including the Expo Center and Memorial Opera House, have been deployed elsewhere while those venues remain closed.
It’s been a real challenge for managers as well as employees, Biggs said.
“We were worried about employees working from home because of a virus issue — a different kind of virus, let’s be clear,” Good said. The county’s cybersecurity concerns have prompted commissioners to purchase insurance to cover attacks.
“I know we’re not out of the woods yet, but I think we’ve done a good job,” Blaney said.
“We’re going to start slowly rolling back here in Porter County,” Good said. “Trust me, this is something I’ve wanted to say for a long time.”