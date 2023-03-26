VALPARAISO — Porter County lost money on its nest egg last year, a familiar story for most investors.

The market value of the Porter County Government Foundation’s portfolio as of Dec. 31 was $163,563,708, a drop of 13.7%, Capital Cities CEO Amanda Black told the board members last week.

To keep property taxes down, the county relies on interest money from that investment to fund essential county services, like health insurance for employees, as well as other responsibilities.

The hit the foundation took wasn’t catastrophic, however, because of a practice put in place a couple of years ago to protect the county from this situation.

Each year, the county draws 3.5% of the money to meet current needs. There’s $6.78 million in the account now, County Attorney Scott McClure said, with $5.5 million drawn from the foundation’s investment in 2022 to pay expenses. More will be drawn out this year.

The practice of taking the money out each year is called “smoothing.” By being consistent, the county is protected from wild swings in the market.

The county budgets $4 million to $5 million a year from that source, said County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South. Without smoothing, there wouldn’t be any money available this year.

Black ran the numbers past foundation board members — the Board of Commissioners and County Council — to show how the money has been invested since the foundation was set up in 2016.

“We feel very happy with the evolution of the portfolio,” she said.

When the foundation was created, 40% of the portfolio was in equities — think stock market — and now, thanks to a change in state law, it’s 55%.

Since its inception, the county’s investment has grown 38.5%, a total of about $52 million.

Over that time, the average return on investment was 5%. Last year, the expected annual return was pegged at 4.8%, but now it’s at 6.4%, she said. Some years will be better than others, of course, and the average expected annual return takes that into account.

Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, looked at Black’s report and noted that she got an offer from a national bank for a 4.5% interest rate on a $25,000 CD. One of the local bankers who serve as advisers to the foundation board suggested checking with his bank for a better deal.

“This is precisely why we’re so glad you have active fixed-income managers,” Black said. “They are getting those same yields, just in a slightly different way,” by constantly trading financial instruments in search of better and better deals.

“Everybody out here needs to do what Sylvia is doing. Go to the bank,” Black said.

At the County Council meeting last week, health department Director Sheila Paul asked permission to pay all the nursing supervisors — to be called public health nurses — $65,309, with the exception of the most recent hire.

The goal is to have people doing the same kind of job having the same kind of pay, she said.

Graham, a retired nurse, said the new salary is a bargain for the county. A traveling nurse can earn more than $100,000 annually.

County Clerk Jessica Bailey wanted to hire a new deputy clerk, so she was granted permission to shift one position to the clerk perpetuation fund, supported by fees, to free up money in the general fund, supported by property taxes, to pay for the new small-claims deputy.

Sheriff Jeff Balon was given an extra $30,000 for overtime. The department has seen a lot of turnover, so the department is paying overtime to cover extra shifts.

The highway department has requested help in enforcing traffic laws near work crews for increased safety. Normally, on-duty officers could be assigned to handle that, but being short-staffed means officers wouldn’t be able to handle other patrol needs, Balon explained.

“We get all kinds of special requests,” he said. A lot of the overtime is reimbursed by the federal government through various grants, but that’s reimbursement. The county still has to pay the money up front.

“The overtime is being paid out faster than we can reimburse,” Deputy Auditor Ryan Kubal said.

The council also approved a $60,000 salary for a new social worker for the Sheriff’s Department.

“There’s a lot of excitement about this position being created,” said Councilman Gregg Simms, D-3rd.