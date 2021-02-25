Porter County Jail rehab is beginning

VALPARAISO — With the Porter County Jail construction bond nearly paid off, the county is looking at what upgrades might be needed there.

The Board of Commissioners approved an $18,500 contract for Skillman Corp. to study the mechanical, plumbing and other systems to see what condition the jail is in. It’s the first of many decisions regarding the jail for the county.

“This is a starting point for us” to figure out what to do about the jail, Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, said Tuesday.

The jail is about 20 years old now, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said, and it gets heavy use. “That building is used 365 days a year, 24/7.”

“This is more for physical condition,” Good said.

Skillman Corp. led the county’s $30 million capital projects campaign to renovate the Porter County Courthouse and Expo Center, refurbish the old Porter County Jail building at 157 Franklin in Valparaiso for use by the county prosecutor and 911 dispatch center, renovate the North County Government Complex in Portage and build a new building at that site to be shared by county government, Portage Township and the Portage Township Food Pantry.

Moving the 911 dispatch operations out of the jail building frees up space there.