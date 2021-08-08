 Skip to main content
Porter County judge announces election bid
Porter County judge announces election bid

PORTAGE — Three years after being appointed by the governor to serve as Porter Superior Court judge, Mike Drenth has announced plans to take part in his first election in hopes of holding on to the seat.

Drenth, a Republican, said he intends to be on the ticket when the post comes up for reelection next year.

"I have had the privilege of beginning my service to the citizens of Porter County and the citizens of the State of Indiana as a Porter County Deputy Prosecutor from August 1992 through June 3, 2018," he said in a prepared release.

"I have the privilege of working with a terrific team of individuals in Veterans’ Treatment Court and the Drug Court," he said. "That team effort has resulted in numerous positive outcomes for veterans and citizens of Porter County. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Porter County for an additional six years."

Drenth also handles a criminal and a civil docket.

