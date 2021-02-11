Porter County likely to absorb dues for drainage work

VALPARAISO — Porter County is poised to use existing funds to support the agency charged with improving stormwater management in the Kankakee and Yellow river watershed.
The eight counties in the watershed are members of the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission. This year, they will be required to start paying dues to support the agency’s work in improving water quality and reducing flooding.
Porter County’s assessment, based on unincorporated properties in the watershed, is $213,371. Municipalities and conservancy districts are assessed dues as well. Almost all of the ones in Porter County charge their own stormwater management fees already, County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.
The Porter County Stormwater Management Board voted recently to use money from the stormwater management fee already being charged property owners in unincorporated areas to pay the dues. The County Council is expected to consider the proposal later this month.
Paying the money directly, instead of assessing individual property owners for the new fee, as the state law allows, avoids taxpayer concerns about double taxation, County Engineer Michael Novotney said.
It also brings the county’s fee to $192,033.90, a 10% discount for a direct payment.
This is not an additional cost for Porter County residents, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said. In fact, it’s a savings, Board of Commissioners Vice President Laura Blaney, D-South, added.
Novotney shared a map to explain it better. Porter County contributes 14% of the stormwater running into the Kankakee River, he said.
More than half of the county is on the southern side of the continental divide, sending water to the Kankakee River and ultimately to the Gulf of Mexico. North of that jagged line, water flows into Lake Michigan.
Because the agency’s financial support is based on acreage, agricultural properties pay nearly twice as much as residential properties, Novotney’s analysis showed.
“None of the other counties are set up the same way we are,” Novotney said.
Using Porter County’s stormwater fee revenue to pay the agency’s dues will use up 17% of the stormwater fees collected from the Kankakee watershed, Novotney said, and about 5% of total stormwater revenue for the county.
However, the dues will be used for stormwater management projects that will benefit property owners within the watershed.
Already, Porter County is working on a project along the Kankakee to extend an existing maintenance access route along the north bank of the river between Dunns Bridge and Ind. 49. Porter County is managing that project, but the Kankakee and Yellow river agency will pay for it.