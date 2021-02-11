Porter County likely to absorb dues for drainage work

Novotney shared a map to explain it better. Porter County contributes 14% of the stormwater running into the Kankakee River, he said.

More than half of the county is on the southern side of the continental divide, sending water to the Kankakee River and ultimately to the Gulf of Mexico. North of that jagged line, water flows into Lake Michigan.

Because the agency’s financial support is based on acreage, agricultural properties pay nearly twice as much as residential properties, Novotney’s analysis showed.

“None of the other counties are set up the same way we are,” Novotney said.

Using Porter County’s stormwater fee revenue to pay the agency’s dues will use up 17% of the stormwater fees collected from the Kankakee watershed, Novotney said, and about 5% of total stormwater revenue for the county.

However, the dues will be used for stormwater management projects that will benefit property owners within the watershed.

Already, Porter County is working on a project along the Kankakee to extend an existing maintenance access route along the north bank of the river between Dunns Bridge and Ind. 49. Porter County is managing that project, but the Kankakee and Yellow river agency will pay for it.

