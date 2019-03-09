VALPARAISO — Porter County election officials are looking for a few good people — 306, to be exact.
To avoid the problems of the November 2017 elections which caused significant delays in the opening of polling places and, ultimately, the counting of votes, officials are asking anyone interested in working the polls on May 7 to act now.
Persons interested in becoming a poll worker should contact their political party chairman, precinct committee person or the Porter County Clerk's office at 219-465-3487 for a Republican position or 219-465-3496 for a Democratic position. Information on becoming a poll worker is also available on the county's website at porterco.org/index.aspx?NID=606 .
The names of those calling the clerk's office will be provided to the two party chairmen, who have until noon March 22 to submit the names of poll workers to the clerk's office.
The need for poll workers grew Friday when the county election board certified the Duneland School Corp. referendum question, which will be put on the ballot. The school district is asking voters to approve a seven-year continuation of the property tax boost.
Jackson Township Trustee Jan Meyers said there has been some confusion among her constituents involving the referendum. She asked the board, since this is a municipal election year, if polling places will be available for township residents.
Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said polling locations have been approved in Jackson and Liberty townships as well as in Burns Harbor, where there are no contested municipal races.
Bailey said while polling places have been consolidated, if a voter's polling place has been moved from their home location, for this election only, they will receive a letter to that effect with information on the new, temporary polling place.
Bailey said there is a need for 306 poll workers for this year's elections, including judges, inspectors and clerks. Pay ranges from $110 to $135 for the day, plus a meal stipend. Poll workers must undergo training prior to the election.