Porter County looks to offload ambulances

VALPARAISO — Porter County could switch to fire districts or fire territories as a way to finance ambulance service.
“Maybe there’s a better way to deliver emergency services here,” County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.
The Board of Commissioners this year approved a one-year contract with Northwest Health to continue running ambulances for the county. But the $450,000 a year now being paid for ambulance service — it was about $900,000 just a few years ago — isn’t sustainable, County Attorney Scott McClure said.
“We’ve only got a couple of years at that burn rate left on this contract,” he said.
The service is being funded by proceeds from the sale of Porter Hospital that are not attached to the Porter County Foundation. "There is no additional money going into that fund," McClure said.
The question county officials now are grappling with is whose ultimate responsibility is it to provide ambulance service to the county.
The county could tell township trustees, “We’re going to get out of the ambulance business. It’s up to you,” Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st, said. Township trustees pay for fire protection.
Townships could either form fire territories or fire districts — there are some nuances in state law regarding their governance — on their own or combine with other townships to fund the service. Creating a separate taxing district to cover fire and ambulance protection would be one way to fund the service.
West Porter Fire District covers the Porter County side of Lakes of the Four Seasons, noted Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, and could operate its own ambulance.
Poparad noted that recruiting volunteers for fire departments can be difficult. A fire territory could address that by having a core of full-time firefighters ready to go, with backup by volunteers who rush to the station and then to the scene.
Residents would see their insurance rates drop because of the full-time protection, Good said.
He reminded the council that the county has spent millions on new equipment for the 911 dispatch center, which is being moved soon to the old jail at 157 Franklin St. That’s not just a one-time expenditure, though. The dispatch equipment needs to be replaced about every seven years.
“That’s what we’re here for. That’s the No. 1 thing we want for this county,” Good said.
Trustees in south county, at least, are working on the issue, he said.
“We’re got to create the data first,” the stage the county is currently in, Good said.
Trustees, mayors, town managers and county officials need to work together to work out a solution, Good said.
“We’ve got to come up with a way,” he said. “We’ve got some bright minds up here. We can figure this out.”