Porter County looks to offload ambulances

West Porter Fire District covers the Porter County side of Lakes of the Four Seasons, noted Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, and could operate its own ambulance.

Poparad noted that recruiting volunteers for fire departments can be difficult. A fire territory could address that by having a core of full-time firefighters ready to go, with backup by volunteers who rush to the station and then to the scene.

Residents would see their insurance rates drop because of the full-time protection, Good said.

He reminded the council that the county has spent millions on new equipment for the 911 dispatch center, which is being moved soon to the old jail at 157 Franklin St. That’s not just a one-time expenditure, though. The dispatch equipment needs to be replaced about every seven years.

“That’s what we’re here for. That’s the No. 1 thing we want for this county,” Good said.

Trustees in south county, at least, are working on the issue, he said.

“We’re got to create the data first,” the stage the county is currently in, Good said.

Trustees, mayors, town managers and county officials need to work together to work out a solution, Good said.