VALPARAISO — The Porter County Commissioners are seeking bids for the repair/renovations of two more bridges in the county.
The status of two other bridge projects isn't as certain.
The commissioners will seek bids for work on the bridge on Wagner Road over the Little Calumet River in Porter and a bridge in Shorewood subdivision over Lake Louise in Union Township.
Commissioners opened the lone bid recently for replacement of a bridge over Salt Creek on County Road 700 North in Liberty Township. The lone bid came from Gariup Construction at just more than $1.2 million, above the engineer's estimate of $1 million. Commissioners took the bid under advisement.
Bob Thompson, director of the county's development and storm water management department, said Friday discussion about the bid is ongoing. The bridge remains open.
Thompson said issues involving utilities are delaying another project. The county closed a bridge over Salt Creek on Old Porter Road in Portage in January citing structural deficiencies. County officials declared the closure an emergency and sought bids for its replacement last month.
Officials said last month Frontier Communications has a cable attached to the bridge and has not been cooperating with the county to move the cable to permit the bridge replacement.
Thompson said bids for that project will likely not be opened until the commissioners' April 30 meeting.
The county's goal is to replace or repair seven bridges this year. Funding is through the county bridge fund and capital projects funding.