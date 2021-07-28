Porter County paving subdivisions again

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s road improvement efforts this year include work in subdivisions throughout the county.
Paving subdivisions hadn’t been a focus for the county in recent years.
Highway Superintendent Rich Sexton has asked for $40,000 for a hot box to hold asphalt for patching roads to be mounted on a truck.
“The patches are going to last longer, and the patches are going to be smoother,” he told the Board of Commissioners. The highway department will be able to save on the cost of cold asphalt patch mix with this new device, he added.
Sexton also asked for $450,000 for crack and seal work on 80 miles of pavement. “It’s a key part to keep and roads preserved and in good condition,” he said.
“It’s the cheapest way to preserve roads,” Sexton added.
Sealing cracks is an important chore for the county to undertake as it seeks Community Crossing grants from the Indiana Department of Transportation. Those are 50/50 matching grants. The county received a $1 million grant this spring for paving work.
Funding for the work is from the local roads and streets fund. The county was advised by state officials to expect significant reductions in that fund and the motor vehicle highway fund, County Attorney Scott McClure said, but Sexton said those two funds are now back to pre-COVID levels.
The county government maintains more than 800 miles of roads in unincorporated areas.
In 2020 and 2021, nearly $3.9 million in reconstruction and paving projects on major thoroughfares was funded with the help of Community Crossing matching grants.
Late last year, the county highway and engineering team assessed road conditions in each of the more than 300 subdivisions in rural areas. Using the priority ratings, the county is planning to address the 17.2 miles of road in the worst condition in 19 subdivisions.
“The ‘worst first’ priority rating system is a purely objective process based on data and evidence,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said. “This is how good government works.”
Good said the county plans to spend the next few years getting older subdivisions back up to par.
“We’re going to be upwards of $5 million in paving for the county, which is a big year for us,” Good said. “We know we need more funds to get this done.”
At a cost of about $175,000 per mile, this year’s work in subdivisions is expected to cost $3 million. The Board of Commissioners and County Council took that money from the Porter County Foundation’s interest income.
Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said tapping the foundation’s earnings allows the county to do the work without raising taxes.
Bids for the work were opened at the commissioners’ recent meeting. The bids were just over the engineer’s $3 million estimate. A contract is expected to be awarded at the commissioners’ Aug. 10 meeting.
Subdivisions on the list for this year, listed worst first, include Warren Woods, Lamplight Lane, Five Points Acres, Forest View Estates, Goodview Estates, Hawthorne Hills, Lexington Farms, Rillstone Pointe, Sager Estates, Tanner Trace, Wedgewood Park, Woodview, Summerhill, Edwardsville Manor, Whispering Hills, Wind Ridge, Willow Heights, Glenwood Hills and Heritage Valley.
Paving in the subdivision is expected to begin in late August and continue into October. The county plans to make sure residents are notified in advance so they can clear vehicles off the streets to facilitate paving.