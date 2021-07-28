Porter County paving subdivisions again

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s road improvement efforts this year include work in subdivisions throughout the county.

Paving subdivisions hadn’t been a focus for the county in recent years.

Highway Superintendent Rich Sexton has asked for $40,000 for a hot box to hold asphalt for patching roads to be mounted on a truck.

“The patches are going to last longer, and the patches are going to be smoother,” he told the Board of Commissioners. The highway department will be able to save on the cost of cold asphalt patch mix with this new device, he added.

Sexton also asked for $450,000 for crack and seal work on 80 miles of pavement. “It’s a key part to keep and roads preserved and in good condition,” he said.

“It’s the cheapest way to preserve roads,” Sexton added.

Sealing cracks is an important chore for the county to undertake as it seeks Community Crossing grants from the Indiana Department of Transportation. Those are 50/50 matching grants. The county received a $1 million grant this spring for paving work.