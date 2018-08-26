VALPARAISO — The Porter County Plan Commission has reversed itself and approved rezoning land inside the Falling Waters subdivision to allow for 28 cottage homes to be built there.
Four existing lots in the Porter Township subdivision would be carved into 28 smaller lots for these homes, which would be marketed for older residents.
That’s about 5 percent of the subdivision.
The plan calls for a conservation easement behind the cottage homes to block the view of NIPSCO towers behind the homes. Scrub trees like Russian olives and other invasives would be taken out, and desirable trees like shagbark hickory, oaks and maples would remain.
Homes would range from 1,725 to 2,100 square feet, according to attorney David Woodward. They would be separate homes, not attached, on lots 50 feet wide. The plan calls for a variety of styles for the new homes.
“Our goal is not to make these look like Army barracks. Our goal is to make them look like separate homes,” Woodward said.
Public comment in favor of the change, including testimony by a resident who changed his mind after learning more about the proposal, seemed to sway the commission members’ minds.
An unfortunate typo in the original proposed ordinance said the minimum home size would be 1,000, not 1,725.
Since the denial by the Plan Commission earlier this year, Woodward said he and others conducted extensive outreach efforts, including a meeting at a local church that drew more than 50 residents.
“I think we had close to half the residents there,” he said.
Afterward, the homeowners association voted, with just one negative vote, to “overwhelmingly support” the cottage homes, Woodward said.
His brother, developer Brian Woodward, recused himself from the homeowners association vote.
The Falling Waters Conservancy District also supports the proposal.
“I don’t have any issue with these houses. I think they’re going to improve the quality of life for a lot of people,” said Rich Arnold, a member of the district’s board of directors.
Resident Don Plumb said he spoke against the cottage homes last time, but this time he testified in favor of them.
“I find them to be a good fit for Falling Waters,” he said.
Resident David Cullom said he has lived in the subdivision since 2005.
“I don’t see how these homes can do anything but improve the value of homes in this subdivision,” he said.
Falling Waters, just east of the Porter/Lake county line and south of Division Road, suffered years of financial difficulties, including bankruptcy, but the new developer earned praise from residents Wednesday.