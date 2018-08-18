VALPARAISO — Porter County officials are poised to spend $750,000 on equipment that would save money and pave more roads in future years.
It would pay for itself over six years.
County Council approval is required for the purchase.
About five years ago, the county started hiring private companies to do chip-and-seal roadwork because the county’s aging equipment was so unreliable, said Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center.
“Next year, we’ll be starting to get into chip and seal and doing the roadwork ourselves,” Good said.
That will result in more than 100 miles of roads being worked on next year, said Porter County Highway Department Superintendent Rich Sexton.
Along with that comes better quality control, faster completion of projects, more efficient use of tax money and an extended construction season.
“We’ve got three seasons instead of three weeks,” Sexton said.
The county plans to buy an asphalt zipper, which mounts on a front end loader, to grind the road and prepare it for the new surface.
Each time the zipper is used, it can grind a little bit deeper so more rock is laid and the base becomes stronger each time, Good said. Roads can be widened more easily, too.
Sexton and his assistant, Jim Polarek, went to Newton County to see one of these in action.
“As soon as the threat of a heavy freeze is gone, they’re out doing the roads,” Polarek said.
A distributor is a truck that sprays tar on the road surface before rock is added.
“That lime stabilization component is really important,” Good said, because it makes roads harder and more durable.
Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, is interested in adding plastic to the mix to make the roads more elastic, thus more resistant to cracks that can deteriorate into potholes.
“Our job here is to make sure these roads are in the best repair they can be,” Biggs said.
A chip spreader distributes the stone.
Sexton said having this equipment means shorter stretches of road can be addressed quickly, without having to wait for outside contractors.
Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said a big complaint she hears is that roads are torn up a long time.
“We’re at the mercy of the subcontractors right now,” Good said.
Doing the work in-house should reduce the time needed to finish projects.
The life expectancy of a chip-and-seal road is five years, Polarek said. Chip-and-seal costs about $38,000 per mile vs. $90,000 for asphalt roads.
A final piece of equipment would be a specialized mower for use around guardrails, Sexton said. Crews currently use string trimmers to do that work by hand.
Porter County would be one of the first in Indiana to use this equipment, which has become popular in Ohio, Sexton said.