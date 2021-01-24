Porter County plans ambitious drainage work

Novotney said Johns Brothers does good work on projects like this, but because it didn’t meet the requirements, the bid had to be rejected.

“You can’t see the tile, nor does the public really appreciate it, but the reality is it has a tremendous impact on this area,” County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.

The county is also working on two major infrastructure studies, in Shorewood Forest and the greater South Haven area. Results of both are due mid-year. They will include prioritization of what needs to be done, Novotney said.

In the greater South Haven area, work on old South Haven, north of County Road 700 North, is nearly completed.

Project manager Richard Graeber said about 4 1/2 miles of storm sewers in Salt Creek Commons, Coventry and new South Haven have been inspected with a video probe, meaning the work is about half done.

The Salt Creek Commons work is nearly finished and the results aren’t good.

“It’s mainly metal corrugated pipe that has been out there for 50 years,” Graeber said. “It’s going to require a lot of work.”