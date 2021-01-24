Porter County plans ambitious drainage work

VALPARAISO — Porter County is working on three major drainage projects so far this year.
One of the projects, at Bauer Ditch in Jackson Township, should help properties in both Porter and LaPorte counties.
Bauer Ditch is near Clear Lake, which straddles the county line.
Porter County has hired a contractor to put in about a half-mile of drain tile to improve drainage across about 1,000 acres.
“It’s a significant drain in Jackson Township,” County Engineer Michael Novotney said. The existing drain tiles aren’t large enough to handle the job. When the old system fails, the new one will be adequate for the job," he said.
“When you do them, in this type of situation, you get large tracts of ground to drain more properly,” Stormwater Management Board President Jeff Good said.
“It’s going to be a great project for people who live in this area,” Novotney said. In February and March 2018, the area suffered extensive flooding.
For this project, the county awarded the contract to G.E. Marshall Inc., the second-lowest bidder, for $395,568. Marshall’s bid was 13% higher than Johns Brothers Tiling & Excavating, which had bid $349,900.
Johns Brothers’ bid was rejected because the company wasn’t prequalified by the Indiana Department of Administration, which state law requires for public works projects over $300,000, County Attorney Scott McClure said. The company also failed to comply with requirements of the county’s responsible bidders ordinance.
Novotney said Johns Brothers does good work on projects like this, but because it didn’t meet the requirements, the bid had to be rejected.
“You can’t see the tile, nor does the public really appreciate it, but the reality is it has a tremendous impact on this area,” County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.
The county is also working on two major infrastructure studies, in Shorewood Forest and the greater South Haven area. Results of both are due mid-year. They will include prioritization of what needs to be done, Novotney said.
In the greater South Haven area, work on old South Haven, north of County Road 700 North, is nearly completed.
Project manager Richard Graeber said about 4 1/2 miles of storm sewers in Salt Creek Commons, Coventry and new South Haven have been inspected with a video probe, meaning the work is about half done.
The Salt Creek Commons work is nearly finished and the results aren’t good.
“It’s mainly metal corrugated pipe that has been out there for 50 years,” Graeber said. “It’s going to require a lot of work.”
Coventry, a much newer subdivision, is seeing a lot of issues with the HDPE pipes. The pipes look oval, not round, and are cracked. That indicates the pipes were likely installed incorrectly 20 years ago, Graeber and Novotney said.
“This is the evidence of failure to put enough backfill on the pipe,” Breitzke said.
“The pipe has totally failed, basically,” Graeber said. Instead of relining the existing pipe, it will have to be replaced.
Images from inside the pipe showed evidence of significant obstructions, including a concrete block and what appears to be a cat litter container.
There’s a lot of sediment and debris in the pipes, too. “It’s been in there so long it’s solidified. It’s almost like it’s concrete,” Graeber said.
The storm sewer investigation is just one part of the overall study, Novotney said. The county will do public outreach for additional input as well as modeling to determine priority areas.
“This year five is sort of a pivot year for the (Development and Stormwater Management) Department,” Novotney said.
The department is funded through a county stormwater fee assessed in unincorporated areas.
Good is eager to see what’s needed for Shorewood and the greater South Haven area to make sure those heavily populated areas’ needs are addressed.