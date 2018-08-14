VALPARAISO — John Wood sought permission from the Porter County Board of Zoning Appeals to build a pole barn in the front yard of the property where he wants to build a new home, but he might not be able to build anything on that site.
Wood had asked to put a pole barn in front of the home at 668 W. 700 North in Portage Township because the back of the property holds water.
“The whole property’s wet,” hearing officer Rick Burns told him recently.
There are other issues with the site, too.
The driveway to access the property goes between two pole barns just 15 feet apart.
Also, driveways are supposed to be 100 feet apart, but the driveway would be so close that Burns said people would stop on the roadway to try to find the correct address, creating a safety hazard.
“You may have a parcel there that’s not buildable,” Wood said.
The request was denied.
Burns denied requests from:
- Michael and Kimberly Bucheit, for a shop and garage structure in the front yard of their 20-acre hobby farm in Pine Township.
- Roe and Norma Phelps, for a friend to continue to use a mobile home on their property in Washington Township. The Phelpses, who didn’t attend the meeting, were given 60 days to remove the mobile home from the property.
Burns approved requests from:
- Paul Otano, for a new attached garage that would be three feet of the standard setback from the edge of his property.
- Charles Dunlap, for a pole barn in the front yard of his home in Jackson Township. The rear of the property is hilly.
- Brian Black, for a detached two-car garage in his front yard. The property is heavily wooded.
- Joseph Venturella, for a pole barn 22 feet 10 inches tall, more than the 20-foot limit, to allow for a larger overhead door, at his Porter Township farm.