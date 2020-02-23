Porter County puts its election paperwork in order

VALPARAISO — Even as Porter County officials plan for the upcoming primary election, they’re trying to gather and correct financial reports from previous contests.

Porter Town Council member Erik Wagner, D-1st, will be summoned by the Porter County Election Board to explain why he still hasn’t filed his annual campaign finance report from last year despite repeated requests to do so.

That Election Board meeting will be at 3 p.m. March 19.

Wagner’s report is the only one not yet filed, staffers told the board recently.

New policies to address delinquent and defective campaign finance reports were approved by the board recently.

For late reports, the process includes posting the names of delinquent filers outside the Porter County Elections & Registration office and notifying political party chairmen and members of the Election Board.

If enough time passes, a delinquent report can result in a hearing and a fine. Only a unanimous board vote would allow the fine to be reduced or waived if the penalty is deemed unjust under the circumstances.

A similar process applies for campaign finance reports with errors.