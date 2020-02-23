Porter County puts its election paperwork in order

VALPARAISO — Even as Porter County officials plan for the upcoming primary election, they’re trying to gather and correct financial reports from previous contests.
Porter Town Council member Erik Wagner, D-1st, will be summoned by the Porter County Election Board to explain why he still hasn’t filed his annual campaign finance report from last year despite repeated requests to do so.
That Election Board meeting will be at 3 p.m. March 19.
Wagner’s report is the only one not yet filed, staffers told the board recently.
New policies to address delinquent and defective campaign finance reports were approved by the board recently.
For late reports, the process includes posting the names of delinquent filers outside the Porter County Elections & Registration office and notifying political party chairmen and members of the Election Board.
If enough time passes, a delinquent report can result in a hearing and a fine. Only a unanimous board vote would allow the fine to be reduced or waived if the penalty is deemed unjust under the circumstances.
A similar process applies for campaign finance reports with errors.
Early voting
Early voting will begin April 7 at five locations across Porter County:
• Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Room 102A, Valparaiso
• Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway
• Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St.
• North County Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage
• Union Township Fire Station 2, 267 N. 600 West
Hours for voting are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on two Saturdays, April 25 and May 2.
Early voting ends at noon on May 4.
Inspector pay
On Election Day, inspectors who serve more than one precinct at a single polling location will be eligible for a bonus, depending on the number of active voters, the Election Board decided.
In polling places with 2,500 to 3,499 active voters, inspectors will receive an additional $50; 3,500 to 4,449 active voters, $75; 4,500 active voters or more, $100. For polling places with under 2,500 voters, only the standard $260 per diem applies. That rate covers all training as well as the long day at the polling place.
The advantage of having a single inspector at each polling place means that regardless of the number of precincts, voters can move quicker through the process. That avoids confusion and means fewer will decide the wait is too long and leave without voting, Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said.
Poll workers needed
More than 500 poll workers are needed for the May 5 primary, Bailey said. The county’s website includes a link for interested applicants.
Poll workers are paid for their work, depending on their position.